en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

WeMade Ordered to Pay $42M in Back Taxes: A Study in Crypto Taxation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
WeMade Ordered to Pay $42M in Back Taxes: A Study in Crypto Taxation

In a landmark decision that underscores the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency taxation, South Korea’s National Tax Service (NTS) has ordered game company WeMade and its subsidiary WeMade Tree to pay approximately KRW 53.7 billion ($42 million) in back taxes. The assessment, which represents a significant 10.05% of the company’s equity, is rooted in the operations of cryptocurrency WEMIX from 2019 to 2022. The case of WeMade is a strong reminder of the challenges companies face in this dynamic sector and the importance of compliance with regulatory frameworks for sustainable operations.

The Tax Investigation

The tax review conducted by the NTS focused mainly on the cryptocurrency WEMIX, previously issued and used by both WeMade and WeMade Tree. The latter, a subsidiary established to enter the Blockchain sector and later merged with WeMade, played a pivotal role in the cryptocurrency dealings that came under the scanner. The tax demand is a result of the accounting and tax treatment of WEMIX during the period under investigation.

Implications for WeMade

The tax demand levied on WeMade signifies a substantial 10.05% of the company’s equity and is due by the end of February. This significant amount highlights the financial implications of the evolving tax treatment of crypto assets for businesses venturing into the Blockchain sector. However, a spokesperson for WeMade has stated that the company plans to fulfil its tax obligations honestly. The company also expects that as the tax treatment of crypto assets becomes more definitive, the stability of the company’s operations will improve.

Lessons for the Industry

The case of WeMade serves as a stark reminder to companies in the gaming and Blockchain industries of the importance of regulatory compliance. As the tax treatment of cryptocurrency becomes more defined, companies need to ensure they are adequately prepared to meet their tax responsibilities. This case illustrates the challenges posed by the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency taxation and the potential financial implications for companies that fail to comply.

0
Business Cryptocurrency South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CFO's Dismissal over Credit Card Misuse Deemed Discriminatory: A Wake-Up Call for Employers

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amber Enterprises Acquires 60% Stake in Ascent Circuits, Strengthening EMS Portfolio

By Dil Bar Irshad

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc Complies with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8

By Olalekan Adigun

India's Wheat Inventories to Stay Above Buffer Norm Despite Lowest Stock Levels in Seven Years

By Dil Bar Irshad

Innovative MBA Specializations Transforming the Business Landscape of ...
@Business · 44 seconds
Innovative MBA Specializations Transforming the Business Landscape of ...
heart comment 0
ADPD Objects to Proposed Shopping Mall and Hotel Development on ODZ Land in Marsaskala

By Nimrah Khatoon

ADPD Objects to Proposed Shopping Mall and Hotel Development on ODZ Land in Marsaskala
Suffolk’s Economy Faces Downturn, Signaling a Need for Policy Intervention

By Mazhar Abbas

Suffolk's Economy Faces Downturn, Signaling a Need for Policy Intervention
Performance Shipping Embarks on Construction of Two LNG-Ready Tankers

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Performance Shipping Embarks on Construction of Two LNG-Ready Tankers
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections

By Wojciech Zylm

Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
10 seconds
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
Lake County Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Community Celebration
10 seconds
Lake County Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Community Celebration
Tax Return Deadline Amplifies Stress for UK's SAD Sufferers
39 seconds
Tax Return Deadline Amplifies Stress for UK's SAD Sufferers
Ipsos Global Survey Predicts Major Trends for 2024
1 min
Ipsos Global Survey Predicts Major Trends for 2024
High School Football Players Reveal Insights on Recruitment and NIL Deals
1 min
High School Football Players Reveal Insights on Recruitment and NIL Deals
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
2 mins
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
2 mins
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
2 mins
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool's Willingness
2 mins
Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool's Willingness
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
16 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
17 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app