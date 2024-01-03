WeMade Ordered to Pay $42M in Back Taxes: A Study in Crypto Taxation

In a landmark decision that underscores the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency taxation, South Korea’s National Tax Service (NTS) has ordered game company WeMade and its subsidiary WeMade Tree to pay approximately KRW 53.7 billion ($42 million) in back taxes. The assessment, which represents a significant 10.05% of the company’s equity, is rooted in the operations of cryptocurrency WEMIX from 2019 to 2022. The case of WeMade is a strong reminder of the challenges companies face in this dynamic sector and the importance of compliance with regulatory frameworks for sustainable operations.

The Tax Investigation

The tax review conducted by the NTS focused mainly on the cryptocurrency WEMIX, previously issued and used by both WeMade and WeMade Tree. The latter, a subsidiary established to enter the Blockchain sector and later merged with WeMade, played a pivotal role in the cryptocurrency dealings that came under the scanner. The tax demand is a result of the accounting and tax treatment of WEMIX during the period under investigation.

Implications for WeMade

The tax demand levied on WeMade signifies a substantial 10.05% of the company’s equity and is due by the end of February. This significant amount highlights the financial implications of the evolving tax treatment of crypto assets for businesses venturing into the Blockchain sector. However, a spokesperson for WeMade has stated that the company plans to fulfil its tax obligations honestly. The company also expects that as the tax treatment of crypto assets becomes more definitive, the stability of the company’s operations will improve.

Lessons for the Industry

The case of WeMade serves as a stark reminder to companies in the gaming and Blockchain industries of the importance of regulatory compliance. As the tax treatment of cryptocurrency becomes more defined, companies need to ensure they are adequately prepared to meet their tax responsibilities. This case illustrates the challenges posed by the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency taxation and the potential financial implications for companies that fail to comply.