We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

Colin Salisbury, the director of the now-defunct eco-travel company, We Are Bamboo, faces formal demands for nearly $800,000 from liquidators following the loss of millions in customer deposits due to ill-judged cryptocurrency trades and fraudulent platforms. Despite the significant losses and numerous customers left bereft of refunds, Salisbury contests any violation of legal obligations.

Company Closure Blamed on Pandemic

The company, which once offered enticing holiday packages coupled with volunteer opportunities, attributed its closure to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, subsequent investigations by BDO NZ liquidators unveiled a more convoluted narrative, revealing that Salisbury had invested over $3 million of customer funds into cryptocurrencies between October 2020 and mid-2022. Most of the funds were squandered through poor trades, while some were lost to non-existent platforms.

Unveiling undisclosed Crypto Platforms

The investigation took an unexpected turn with the discovery of two ‘undisclosed’ cryptocurrency platforms holding a minor amount of funds. Upon questioning, Salisbury promptly transferred the money to the liquidators. With a staggering total of claims against the company exceeding $4.2 million, the liquidators are now considering various strategies for asset recovery and potential legal actions.

Customers Demand Accountability

Affected customers, many of whom had looked forward to meaningful holidays, have voiced their anger and disappointment. Some are calling for Salisbury’s assets to be seized as a form of restitution. Meanwhile, the liquidators’ investigation is ongoing, and Salisbury has yet to publicly address the allegations. As this case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the potential perils of unchecked cryptocurrency trading and the dire consequences for unsuspecting stakeholders.