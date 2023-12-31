en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:28 pm EST
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

Colin Salisbury, the director of the now-defunct eco-travel company, We Are Bamboo, faces formal demands for nearly $800,000 from liquidators following the loss of millions in customer deposits due to ill-judged cryptocurrency trades and fraudulent platforms. Despite the significant losses and numerous customers left bereft of refunds, Salisbury contests any violation of legal obligations.

Company Closure Blamed on Pandemic

The company, which once offered enticing holiday packages coupled with volunteer opportunities, attributed its closure to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, subsequent investigations by BDO NZ liquidators unveiled a more convoluted narrative, revealing that Salisbury had invested over $3 million of customer funds into cryptocurrencies between October 2020 and mid-2022. Most of the funds were squandered through poor trades, while some were lost to non-existent platforms.

Unveiling undisclosed Crypto Platforms

The investigation took an unexpected turn with the discovery of two ‘undisclosed’ cryptocurrency platforms holding a minor amount of funds. Upon questioning, Salisbury promptly transferred the money to the liquidators. With a staggering total of claims against the company exceeding $4.2 million, the liquidators are now considering various strategies for asset recovery and potential legal actions.

Customers Demand Accountability

Affected customers, many of whom had looked forward to meaningful holidays, have voiced their anger and disappointment. Some are calling for Salisbury’s assets to be seized as a form of restitution. Meanwhile, the liquidators’ investigation is ongoing, and Salisbury has yet to publicly address the allegations. As this case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the potential perils of unchecked cryptocurrency trading and the dire consequences for unsuspecting stakeholders.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Three's Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

From a Denny's Booth to Trillion-Dollar Giant: The Journey of Nvidia

By Bijay Laxmi

British Columbia Film Industry: A Year of Strife, Struggle, and Hope ...
@Business · 14 mins
British Columbia Film Industry: A Year of Strife, Struggle, and Hope ...
heart comment 0
iHuman Inc. Sees Substantial Rise in Short Interest Amid Growing Investor Confidence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

iHuman Inc. Sees Substantial Rise in Short Interest Amid Growing Investor Confidence
BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

By Sakchi Khandelwal

BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup
Inotiv Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Craig Hallum Adjusts Target Price

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Inotiv Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Craig Hallum Adjusts Target Price
Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepping into 2024

By Salman Khan

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepping into 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
35 seconds
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
46 seconds
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
2 mins
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
2 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
2 mins
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
6 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
11 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
12 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
35 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
36 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app