Venezuela to Discontinue National Cryptocurrency, Petro

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Venezuelan government announced the discontinuation of its national cryptocurrency, the Petro (PTR), set to take effect on January 15. Launched as a tool to circumvent economic sanctions imposed by the United States, the Petro aimed to serve as an alternative to the Venezuelan bolivar, which had undergone significant devaluation.

Birth and Downfall of Petro

The Petro was introduced by President Nicolas Maduro in 2018, against the wishes of the Venezuelan parliament, and reached full functionality in 2020. Notably, the state-run, oil-backed currency was not adopted as legal tender. Even the Banco de Venezuela, the country’s largest bank, refrained from accepting it without a presidential directive.

The termination of the Petro was announced on a government website exclusive to the currency, which was inaccessible at the time of the report. Furthermore, there have been reports that the Petro was only trading on the administrative section of the Venezuelan Patria website, requiring a password for access. Despite the government’s efforts, the Petro failed to gain traction both domestically and globally.

Attempts to Promote Petro

Maduro’s administration had undertaken extensive efforts to promote the Petro to member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) and domestically. However, these attempts proved unsuccessful in achieving widespread adoption of the cryptocurrency.

Scandals Surrounding Petro

Compounding the challenges, the Petro was embroiled in a graft scandal, leading to the resignation of the petroleum minister and a crackdown on bitcoin mining operations. These factors, coupled with the irregularities in fund management, were the final nails in the Petro’s coffin, marking an end to Venezuela’s ambitious but unsuccessful cryptocurrency venture.