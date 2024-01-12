en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Venezuela to Discontinue National Cryptocurrency, Petro

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Venezuela to Discontinue National Cryptocurrency, Petro

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Venezuelan government announced the discontinuation of its national cryptocurrency, the Petro (PTR), set to take effect on January 15. Launched as a tool to circumvent economic sanctions imposed by the United States, the Petro aimed to serve as an alternative to the Venezuelan bolivar, which had undergone significant devaluation.

Birth and Downfall of Petro

The Petro was introduced by President Nicolas Maduro in 2018, against the wishes of the Venezuelan parliament, and reached full functionality in 2020. Notably, the state-run, oil-backed currency was not adopted as legal tender. Even the Banco de Venezuela, the country’s largest bank, refrained from accepting it without a presidential directive.

The termination of the Petro was announced on a government website exclusive to the currency, which was inaccessible at the time of the report. Furthermore, there have been reports that the Petro was only trading on the administrative section of the Venezuelan Patria website, requiring a password for access. Despite the government’s efforts, the Petro failed to gain traction both domestically and globally.

Attempts to Promote Petro

Maduro’s administration had undertaken extensive efforts to promote the Petro to member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) and domestically. However, these attempts proved unsuccessful in achieving widespread adoption of the cryptocurrency.

Scandals Surrounding Petro

Compounding the challenges, the Petro was embroiled in a graft scandal, leading to the resignation of the petroleum minister and a crackdown on bitcoin mining operations. These factors, coupled with the irregularities in fund management, were the final nails in the Petro’s coffin, marking an end to Venezuela’s ambitious but unsuccessful cryptocurrency venture.

0
Cryptocurrency Venezuela
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
5 mins ago
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Sells Shares Ahead of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy Inc., has reportedly made his first share sale in almost a dozen years, in the days leading up to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with direct investment in Bitcoin. The transactions, which occurred between January 2 and January 10, saw Saylor selling between
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Sells Shares Ahead of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
San Francisco Entrepreneur Sentenced for $61M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
2 hours ago
San Francisco Entrepreneur Sentenced for $61M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Crypto Whales Execute Major Ethereum Withdrawals, Triggering Market Ripples
5 hours ago
Crypto Whales Execute Major Ethereum Withdrawals, Triggering Market Ripples
BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust Outperforms Amid Bitcoin Price Downturn
24 mins ago
BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust Outperforms Amid Bitcoin Price Downturn
Ether's 16% Price Surge: Anticipating a Potential Spot ETF
56 mins ago
Ether's 16% Price Surge: Anticipating a Potential Spot ETF
Cryptocurrency Industry Buzzes with Speculations on Potential Public Offerings
2 hours ago
Cryptocurrency Industry Buzzes with Speculations on Potential Public Offerings
Latest Headlines
World News
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
1 min
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
1 min
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community
1 min
Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
2 mins
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
2 mins
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
3 mins
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
4 mins
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
4 mins
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
4 mins
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app