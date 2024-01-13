Vanguard Solidifies Cautious Stance on Bitcoin, Halts Support for Bitcoin Futures ETFs

In a move that further solidifies its cautious approach to Bitcoin, Vanguard, the second-largest investment management firm in the United States, has put a halt to the support for Bitcoin Futures ETFs. In addition, the firm has discontinued the purchase of all other cryptocurrency products on its platform. This decision came to light in a statement made to Axios.

A Commitment to Long-term Investors

Vanguard’s decision underscores its goal to focus on a core set of products and services. This focus is in alignment with the firm’s commitment to cater to the interests of long-term investors. This move follows an earlier announcement where Vanguard stated that it would not support the purchase of spot Bitcoin ETFs. These ETFs became available for purchase on January 11th, coinciding with the day Vanguard made its disengagement public.

Consistency in Vanguard’s Anti-cryptocurrency Stance

The company’s stance against cryptocurrency isn’t new but is consistent with its previous actions. In a September 2021 article, Vanguard questioned the long-term investment viability of cryptocurrencies. In contrast, Blackrock, the largest American investment management firm, was among the 11 companies to receive approval from the SEC for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin’s Market Price Remains Unaffected

Despite the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs, anticipation hasn’t significantly impacted Bitcoin’s market price. As per the latest data, Bitcoin was trading at $42,618 with a market capitalization of $835 billion. This value reflects a drop of over 7 percent in the past 24 hours and a 3 percent decline over the past week. Vanguard’s decision aligns with its brand identity rooted in its late founder Jack Bogle’s investing principles, which champion simple, low-cost investing over speculation.