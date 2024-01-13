en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vanguard Solidifies Cautious Stance on Bitcoin, Halts Support for Bitcoin Futures ETFs

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:37 pm EST
Vanguard Solidifies Cautious Stance on Bitcoin, Halts Support for Bitcoin Futures ETFs

In a move that further solidifies its cautious approach to Bitcoin, Vanguard, the second-largest investment management firm in the United States, has put a halt to the support for Bitcoin Futures ETFs. In addition, the firm has discontinued the purchase of all other cryptocurrency products on its platform. This decision came to light in a statement made to Axios.

A Commitment to Long-term Investors

Vanguard’s decision underscores its goal to focus on a core set of products and services. This focus is in alignment with the firm’s commitment to cater to the interests of long-term investors. This move follows an earlier announcement where Vanguard stated that it would not support the purchase of spot Bitcoin ETFs. These ETFs became available for purchase on January 11th, coinciding with the day Vanguard made its disengagement public.

Consistency in Vanguard’s Anti-cryptocurrency Stance

The company’s stance against cryptocurrency isn’t new but is consistent with its previous actions. In a September 2021 article, Vanguard questioned the long-term investment viability of cryptocurrencies. In contrast, Blackrock, the largest American investment management firm, was among the 11 companies to receive approval from the SEC for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin’s Market Price Remains Unaffected

Despite the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs, anticipation hasn’t significantly impacted Bitcoin’s market price. As per the latest data, Bitcoin was trading at $42,618 with a market capitalization of $835 billion. This value reflects a drop of over 7 percent in the past 24 hours and a 3 percent decline over the past week. Vanguard’s decision aligns with its brand identity rooted in its late founder Jack Bogle’s investing principles, which champion simple, low-cost investing over speculation.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 mins ago
Loblaw Companies Ltd. Cuts Discount on Nearly Expired Goods Amid Rising Grocery Prices
In a move that has stirred the Canadian grocery market, Loblaw Companies Ltd., the titan commanding a 29% share of the sector, has revamped its discount policy on near-expiry food items. The retail conglomerate, which has traditionally offered a 50% markdown on products nearing their best-before date, has trimmed this discount down to 30% starting
Loblaw Companies Ltd. Cuts Discount on Nearly Expired Goods Amid Rising Grocery Prices
Major Financial Institutions Gear Up for Earnings Season: Will It Move the Market?
22 mins ago
Major Financial Institutions Gear Up for Earnings Season: Will It Move the Market?
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
25 mins ago
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
Radisson Hotel Group Sets New Record with Remarkable Growth in 2023
13 mins ago
Radisson Hotel Group Sets New Record with Remarkable Growth in 2023
Inside Look at Boeing's Special Panel Installation and Ensuing Regulatory Oversight
17 mins ago
Inside Look at Boeing's Special Panel Installation and Ensuing Regulatory Oversight
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Probes Gatos Silver, Inc. Amidst Class Action Complaint
17 mins ago
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Probes Gatos Silver, Inc. Amidst Class Action Complaint
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
18 seconds
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
47 seconds
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
1 min
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
New Study Sheds Light on The Development of Color Vision
2 mins
New Study Sheds Light on The Development of Color Vision
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
2 mins
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
3 mins
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
4 mins
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
6 mins
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app