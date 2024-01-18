VanEck Partners with NFT Paris Conference, Pudgy Penguins NFT Skyrockets, and Anichess Launches

In a pivotal development within the burgeoning Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space, asset management firm VanEck has joined forces with the NFT Paris conference. This partnership marks a significant milestone in integrating traditional financial institutions with the rapidly evolving digital assets sector. The third edition of the conference is scheduled to take place at the Grand Palais Éphémère on February 23-24, with over 100 exhibitors and speakers from various sectors anticipated to participate.

VanEck's Bitcoin Futures ETF Closure

In an unexpected turn of events, despite its ongoing involvement in the NFT space, VanEck has decided to close and liquidate its Bitcoin futures ETF, 'XBTF'. The decision has raised eyebrows within the industry, given the firm's active participation in blockchain and crypto-related ventures.

Pudgy Penguins NFT Collection Soars

Meanwhile, the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection has registered a substantial surge in value. Over the past month, the collection's floor price has soared by 172%, making it the top-performing NFT with a minimum volume of 1,000 ETH. The collection has shown robust growth in sales volume, transactions, and buyer and seller metrics, demonstrating the continuous market appetite for unique digital assets.

Anichess: Merging Chess and Blockchain

In yet another breakthrough, the NFT-based chess strategy and spell game Anichess has been launched. This inventive venture is a collaborative effort between Animoca Brands, Chess.com, and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. The game, now open to all players, ingeniously incorporates traditional chess gameplay with blockchain elements. Players can collect NFTs, known as Orbs of Power, by solving daily puzzle challenges. These orbs are tradable on Polygon. Despite an initial uptick in sales, the floor price for these NFTs has experienced a slight dip.