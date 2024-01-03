en English
Business

US National Debt Hits $34 Trillion: Is Bitcoin the Hedge?

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
US National Debt Hits $34 Trillion: Is Bitcoin the Hedge?

The United States national debt has hit a new high, surpassing $34 trillion. This marks a swift escalation, with a rise of $2.5 trillion recorded in the last six months alone. Over a three-year span, the national debt has increased by approximately $10.5 trillion, and over five years, it has shot up by a staggering $12 trillion. This surge brings the nation’s debt to an overwhelming 123% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as stated by financial analyst Charlie Bilello.

A Soaring Debt and Its Implications

Such an unprecedented fiscal expansion has triggered concerns about the economic future of the United States. The interest on this colossal debt is the fastest-growing segment of the national budget, posing a threat to the country’s financial stability. As both the Democrats and Republicans call for debt reduction, they remain divided over the methods to achieve it.

The Pandemic’s Role in the Debt Hike

The debt escalated at a pace faster than anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the government borrowed heavily to stabilize the economy. This led the national debt to exceed the $34 trillion mark much earlier than projected in the pre-pandemic era. Amidst the economic chaos, the debt continues to be a contentious issue, triggering stand-offs over the federal budget that pose threats of government shutdowns.

Bitcoin as a Potential Hedge

As the debt continues to grow, the value of the dollar could potentially diminish, making Bitcoin an attractive alternative financial asset. The cryptocurrency’s primary characteristic of having a finite supply renders it immune to devaluation through inflationary practices, unlike the US dollar. Therefore, Bitcoin is being increasingly highlighted as a possible hedge against the economic implications of this burgeoning debt.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

