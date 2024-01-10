en English
Business

US Financial Markets Experience Positive Shift: Tech Stocks Lead the Way

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
Yesterday, the US financial markets witnessed a significant positive shift, with technology stocks leading the surge. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 170 points, marking an increase that investors have been eagerly awaiting. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were not left behind, recording a rise of 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively. The upward trend was chiefly driven by Nvidia attaining a new record high, and tech behemoths Meta and Alphabet reaching their 52-week highs.

Market Sentiments and Influences

The market sentiment currently leans towards cautious optimism. Investors are keenly observing the forthcoming U.S. consumer inflation report for December. This is in a bid to deduce potential policy changes by the Federal Reserve. As the fourth-quarter earnings cycle commences, major banks such as JPMorgan Chase are poised to present their reports this Friday, creating a stir of anticipation in the market.

The Cryptocurrency Sphere and the SEC

In the realm of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin managed to maintain a value above $45,000. This is despite the tumult caused by a hacked tweet from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) account, which falsely proclaimed the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC was prompt in clarifying the situation, confirming the inauthenticity of the tweet and collaborating with law enforcement for an investigation. This incident has cast a spotlight on the SEC, underscoring the criticality of robust cybersecurity measures.

The Flux in Oil Futures

Contrary to the positive shift in the stock market, oil futures witnessed a decline. This was triggered by an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and a significant surge in gasoline stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures closed down by over 1%. The increase in gasoline inventories marks the largest two-week build since 2016, potentially paving the way for lower gasoline prices. However, the national average for retail gasoline has seen a decrease compared to the previous year.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

