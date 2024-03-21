US Bitcoin ETFs Experience Largest Three-Day Outflow Since Launch

A group of 10 US spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recently witnessed their largest three-day outflow since their launch in January, signaling a shift in investor sentiment.

The outflows, totaling $742 million from Monday through Wednesday, mark a departure from the earlier enthusiasm for exposure to the cryptocurrency.

Reasons for Outflows:

The outflows from the Bitcoin ETFs can be attributed to various factors, including a moderation in subscriptions for rival offerings and significant withdrawals from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. Despite the recent outflows, the ETF category has still seen substantial net inflows of $11.4 billion since its inception, reflecting its initial success in attracting investor interest.

Market Reaction and Performance:

Bitcoin experienced a notable rally of more than 5% in the US on Wednesday, following signals from the Federal Reserve indicating potential interest-rate cuts. However, the cryptocurrency market sentiment waned in Asia on Thursday, partly influenced by the news of ETF outflows. Bitcoin's current price sits at $67,504, slightly below its all-time peak achieved on March 14.

Future Outlook and Analysis:

While Bitcoin regained some momentum after the Fed decision, market analysts suggest that further efforts are needed to sustain this momentum. The recent volatility in Bitcoin ETF flows highlights the ongoing uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market and underscores the importance of closely monitoring market developments for investors.