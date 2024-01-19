Unstoppable Domains Launches Badge-Gated Group Chat Feature

Web3 username protocol innovator, Unstoppable Domains, has expanded its app's capabilities with the launch of a new group chat feature. Announced on January 17, 2024, this update allows users to create badge-gated group chats, limiting participation to wallet accounts that meet certain on-chain criteria. This enhancement builds on the app's previous functionality, which only supported one-to-one messaging.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Communication with Blockchain

The new feature operates with badges acting as a verification system. These badges can be earned through various blockchain activities, such as owning a specific number of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) or completing certain tasks like attending a class. This allows group admins to automate membership while retaining manual control over the group, ensuring a firm grasp over participants in conversations.

Targeting Misinformation with Decentralized Communication

Advertisment

The primary motive behind this feature is to foster a private and decentralized communication platform. By verifying community members, this platform aims to reduce misinformation spread within crypto communities. With the launch of this functionality, over 400 groups were automatically created, governed by existing UD badges.

User Control and Opt-In Messaging

Users must actively opt-in to receive messages from a group associated with a badge they hold. This ensures that users maintain control over their messaging preferences, further enhancing the user-centric nature of the platform. Unstoppable Domains' partnership with Push Protocol in launching this feature underscores a shared vision for a future where communication is decentralized, secure, and user-centric.