Unprecedented Move: Harvest Hong Kong Applies for First Spot Bitcoin ETF

Asia's investment landscape is witnessing a surge in the interest in Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), following their successful debut on January 11. This growing momentum is illustrated by an influx of ETF issuers submitting applications for the launch of such financial products. Notably, Harvest Hong Kong, a premier fund company in China, has taken a significant step by applying for a Spot Bitcoin ETF, setting a precedent in Hong Kong. The company submitted the application on January 26 and now eagerly awaits the decision of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong.

First of Its Kind

The development was brought to wider public attention by Colin Wu, a Chinese reporter, who disseminated the information through his official account, Wu Blockchain. Wu's announcement highlighted that the launch of Hong Kong's Spot Bitcoin ETF is anticipated to occur post the Spring Festival. This move by Harvest Hong Kong indicates a growing acceptance and regulatory progress for cryptocurrency-based financial products in Asia, aligning with similar trends in the United States where the SEC has been active in approving such applications.

Accelerated Approval

The Securities and Futures Commission is reportedly leaning towards approving the ETF for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Harvest Fund stands as the sole institution to have formally submitted an application for a spot Bitcoin ETF, thus far. Additionally, Harvest Global Investments Ltd., a subsidiary of Harvest Fund, is in discussions with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority about planned stablecoin trials. The Authority is expected to unveil its rules for stablecoins by the end of Q1.

Bitcoin ETFs: The New Norm

At least 10 financial institutions in Hong Kong are actively working to launch a spot BTC ETF, with some targeting the first quarter of 2024. Existing crypto companies that launched futures-based crypto ETFs in Hong Kong are also expected to file for spot Bitcoin ETFs. The regulatory body may approve multiple spot ETFs to ensure a level playing field. This initiative aligns with the evolving regulatory stance of the SFC and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Harvest Hong Kong’s application represents a significant step in the region’s embrace of digital currencies, with promising future prospects for Bitcoin ETFs in Hong Kong.