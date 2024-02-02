In a landmark move in the world of cryptocurrency, Unicoin, Inc. has made an unprecedented purchase of a sizable real estate stake with its cryptocurrency coin. The firm announced the acquisition of a stake in New World Properties, SPV, owners of a whopping 7,721 acres of prime land strategically located between Long Island and Andros. The value of this transaction is a staggering $500 million, setting a new record as the largest cryptocurrency real estate deal, as confirmed by Unicoin. This significant achievement surpasses Unicoin's previous record-setting $335 million purchase of the Eden Grand Resort in Thailand.

A New Era for Cryptocurrency in Real Estate

In what can be considered as a major stride for cryptocurrency in finance, the payment for the Bahamas property deal was made in 1,108,863,283 unicoins, amounting to $554,431,641. This sets the value of Unicoin's portfolio at a hefty $1.4 billion. The company, known for its audited, transparent, and regulation-compliant operations, uses a cryptocurrency backed by a diversified asset portfolio. Unicoin is also the official cryptocurrency of the popular Unicorn Hunters series.

Strategic Expansion for Unicoin

Alex Konanykhin, the CEO of Unicoin, has spotlighted The Bahamas as a strategic addition to their global portfolio, citing the region's burgeoning reputation as a hub for digital assets. The transaction is settled at 140 percent of the appraised real estate value in unicoins. New World Properties, SPV, in collaboration with Unicoin, is considering the development of hotel and condo resorts on the acquired land, adding further value to Unicoin's ecosystem.

Paving the Way for the Future

This historic deal is seen by Unicoin as a trailblazing step for the future of cryptocurrency in finance, enhancing not only the Unicoin ecosystem but also its value. With the acquisition of such substantial real estate interest, the firm firmly cements its status as a vanguard in the sector, demonstrating the potential for cryptocurrency to play a significant role in large-scale transactions and investments.