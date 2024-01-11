U.S. SEC’s Compromised Account Leads to Bitcoin ETFs Approval Hoax

In a recent startling incident, X, the social media giant (formerly known as Twitter), identified a breach of a high-profile account. The official account of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was compromised, leading to the unauthorized broadcast of a false announcement about the SEC’s approval of Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). This erroneous post caused temporary ripples in the cryptocurrency market, leading to a surge in Bitcoin prices.

Delving into the Breach

The unauthorized post was quickly flagged and debunked by the SEC, which confirmed that it had not approved any Bitcoin ETFs. This swift clarification caused the Bitcoin price to drop back below the $46,000 mark. However, the brief confusion in the market raised questions about the security and reliability of social media platforms as sources of information.

Unraveling the Source

Investigation by X revealed that the account compromise did not result from a breach in their security systems. Instead, an unidentified individual managed to gain control over a phone number associated with the SEC’s account via a third-party. Notably, the compromised SEC account did not have two-factor authentication enabled at the time of the incident.

SEC’s Stance on Cryptocurrency

The current SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, has been known for his strict approach towards cryptocurrency. The SEC has initiated legal action against various crypto exchanges and firms for selling unregistered securities. The market is still on tenterhooks, anxiously awaiting the SEC’s decision on the approval of Bitcoin ETFs—a topic that has been a bone of contention with the regulatory body for several years.

The incident underscores the importance of stringent security measures and the potential of social media platforms to spread disinformation, impacting markets and investors alike. As X and the SEC continue their investigations into the matter, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the cyber vulnerabilities that exist even at the highest levels of regulatory bodies.