Business

U.S. SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs, Paving Way for Mainstream Cryptocurrency Integration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
U.S. SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs, Paving Way for Mainstream Cryptocurrency Integration

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the establishment of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a watershed moment in the integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream finance. Applications from 11 significant issuers, including BlackRock and Grayscale, have received the green light, with the first Bitcoin ETFs expected to commence trading imminently.

Historic Milestone for Digital Assets

SEC’s endorsement of Bitcoin ETFs marks the culmination of a decade-long series of rejections for spot Bitcoin ETFs. The decision paves the way for Bitcoin to be listed on exchanges, presenting an avenue for the cryptocurrency to feature in investment portfolios alongside traditional securities like stocks and bonds. Despite previously expressing skepticism about cryptocurrency, SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s approval is viewed as a significant turning point for the digital asset ecosystem in the United States.

A Cautious Approach

However, amidst the excitement, Gensler emphasized the need for caution. While the approvals represent a positive stride, they should not be construed as an endorsement of Bitcoin or the wider technology behind it. The agency has approved applications for funds filed by exchanges, with the majority of issuers being granted expedited approval to list. The likes of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, and others are set to list, underscoring the scale of the impact this decision could have on the market.

Implications for Investors

This approval is specific to ETPs holding one non-security commodity, Bitcoin, and does not indicate the Commission’s readiness to approve listing standards for crypto asset securities. This decision is projected to significantly increase investment in digital assets and attract new investment from both professional wealth managers and amateur traders. The SEC has urged investors to remain cautious, underlining the risks associated with Bitcoin and products connected to crypto. Despite these warnings, Bitcoin’s price dipped by about 2% following the announcement.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

