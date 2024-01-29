U.S. Political Landscape Divided Over Cryptocurrency: Stand with Crypto Report

In the world of U.S. politics, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a divisive issue. A recent analysis from Coinbase's nonprofit advocacy organization, Stand with Crypto, reveals the political leanings towards this digital asset class. The report identifies 18 U.S. Senators who support cryptocurrencies, with the majority being Republicans, illustrating an interesting partisan divide. The most vocal proponents are Republican senators Cynthia Lumnis and Ted Burr with significant involvement in crypto bills and public statements.

Republican Dominance in Crypto Support

The study notes that 14 out of the 18 crypto-supporting senators are Republicans. Apart from Lumnis and Burr, other prominent Republican supporters include Ted Cruz and Bill Hagerty. Lumnis has been involved in eight crypto bills and made 184 public statements in favor. Burr, on the other hand, has participated in eight bills and made 24 statements. This indicates a significant Republican push towards embracing the potential of cryptocurrencies.

Democratic Resistance

In contrast to the Republican-leaning crypto support, the analysis reveals that only four Democrats favor cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the majority of the 30 senators opposing cryptocurrencies are Democrats, with five Republicans and two Independents also in opposition. Leading the anti-crypto charge is Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has introduced three anti-crypto bills and made 76 public statements against the industry. Warren has been vocal, focusing on a 'war on crypto' as part of her re-election campaign, citing concerns over its use in terrorism financing and other illicit activities, despite contradictory evidence.

Presidential Candidates and Cryptocurrency

Interestingly, the crypto tracker also provides insights into the stance of presidential candidates and current President Joe Biden on cryptocurrencies. The tracker suggests that both Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lean towards supporting cryptocurrency. Kennedy has made it a central theme of his campaign, while Trump has expressed opposition to the creation of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). On the contrary, President Biden is listed as being against crypto, having made several negative public statements about digital assets.