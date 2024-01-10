en English
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC's Verdict on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid False Post Chaos

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC’s Verdict on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid False Post Chaos

U.S. asset managers are on the edge of their seats as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to announce a decision on the approval of trading spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This development could significantly alter the landscape of the cryptocurrency industry, which has been tainted by a series of scandals.

Expectations and Applications

Industry leaders, including Ark Investments and 21Shares, are among the firms eagerly awaiting the SEC’s verdict on their application to initiate a spot bitcoin ETF. Other contenders in the race include renowned firms like BlackRock, Fidelity, and VanEck.

A Twist in the Tale

The anticipation was momentarily disrupted when an unauthorized post on the SEC’s social media account falsely claimed that bitcoin ETFs had been green-lit. The SEC promptly disavowed the post, attributing it to a compromised phone number linked to their account.

Prospects and Predictions

Despite the confusion, industry insiders remain optimistic about the SEC’s potential approval of the ETFs. Some analysts predict a colossal inflow of investment that could significantly boost bitcoin’s price. However, it’s worth noting that the SEC has historically shown reluctance to approve bitcoin ETFs due to concerns over market manipulation.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has openly stated that while bitcoin is not a security, he suspects numerous crypto firms are not adhering to securities laws. This underscores the complexity of the SEC’s forthcoming decision.

As the SEC’s deadline to decide on the bitcoin ETF applications looms, the outcome remains a hot topic in the cryptocurrency community. The decision has the potential to redefine the cryptocurrency landscape and is a crucial stepping stone for the future of bitcoin investment.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

