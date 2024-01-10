en English
Business

U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post

United States asset managers have their sights set on a much-anticipated decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The decision, which involves an application from Ark Investments and 21Shares among others, is expected this Wednesday. This anticipation follows a false social media post on the SEC’s account alleging approval of such products, sparking confusion and a temporary increase in bitcoin’s price.

A Major Leap for Cryptocurrency Industry

The potential approval of bitcoin ETFs is seen as a significant stride for the cryptocurrency industry. It offers a new avenue for both institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to bitcoin without direct ownership. With recent scandals plaguing the industry, an approval could serve as a major boost, legitimizing bitcoin as an asset class.

Increased Optimism Despite Past Rejections

More than a dozen bitcoin ETF applications from various firms, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and VanEck, are awaiting SEC’s decision. Despite past rejections by the SEC over concerns of market manipulation, recent developments and a federal appeals court ruling in favor of Grayscale Investments have spurred optimism for approval.

Investigation into Fake Post Incident

The SEC is currently investigating the false post incident, which was attributed to an unknown individual gaining control of a phone linked to the SEC’s social media account. In the meantime, firms are disclosing their planned ETF fees, and some are preparing to file their products for approval.

Varying Predictions on the Impact of Bitcoin ETFs

Analysts offer varied predictions on the potential impact of bitcoin ETFs. Some estimate an influx of $50 to $100 billion in the first year, potentially driving bitcoin’s price to an all-time high of $100,000. However, investor advocates are urging caution against approval, citing the crypto market’s immaturity and its association with criminal activities. As the world watches, the future of the cryptocurrency industry hangs in the balance of SEC’s decision.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

