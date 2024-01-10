en English
Cryptocurrency

Twitter Pulls Plug on NFT Profile Pictures Amid Crypto Controversy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:05 pm EST
Twitter Pulls Plug on NFT Profile Pictures Amid Crypto Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Twitter, the social media giant, has phased out a feature that allowed its premium users to display a verifiable Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as their profile image. This service, which was exclusively available to Twitter Blue subscribers, was first introduced two years ago. It empowered users to validate ownership of an Ethereum-based NFT via the blockchain, transforming the standard circular profile picture into a distinct hexagonal display.

The Unveiling and the Unraveling

This significant development was initially reported by TechCrunch and subsequently confirmed by Decrypt. The rationale behind Twitter’s decision to discontinue the NFT profile picture feature remains cloaked in ambiguity, with the company yet to issue a public statement explicating the reasons for this strategic shift. The move has unfolded against a backdrop of other crypto-related incidents on the platform, including a misleading tweet from the compromised account of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning the approval of Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)—a claim later rectified by both the SEC and Twitter.

A Shift in the Cryptocurrency Landscape

The termination of the NFT profile picture feature represents a significant pivot in Twitter’s approach towards incorporating cryptocurrency functionalities. It mirrors a broader trend within the social media industry, as Meta, too, has recently rolled back support for NFTs on Instagram. These alterations suggest a potential reassessment of the role that NFTs and blockchain technology play in shaping the social media landscape.

Cybersecurity: A Paramount Concern

The incident involving the SEC’s Twitter account underscores the complexities of cybersecurity and the necessity for robust security protocols. Measures such as two-factor authentication have become indispensable to thwart unauthorized access and curb the spread of misinformation. Amid the shifting sands of the digital landscape, the enduring value of digital assets is evident in the thriving in-game purchases in popular gaming realms like Fortnite and Minecraft.

The removal of NFT support from Twitter’s premium subscription page, coupled with the decline in NFT trading volume and Meta’s decision to retract NFT support from Instagram and Facebook, hint at a crypto bear market. However, the true impact of these changes and the future of NFT values remain to be seen.

0
Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

