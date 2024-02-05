Trust Wallet Secures Two ISO Certifications, Sets New Standard for Cryptocurrency Wallets

Trust Wallet, a leading player in the cryptocurrency industry, has recently achieved a significant milestone by securing two international certifications for security and privacy - ISO 27001 and ISO 27701. These certifications, granted by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), a body well-known for setting international standards of excellence, place Trust Wallet at the forefront of cryptographic wallet services.

Achieving Unprecedented Recognition

Trust Wallet is the first web3 wallet to receive such esteemed recognition, thereby setting a benchmark in the industry. The wallet's commitment to security and privacy is reflected in its various features, such as encrypted cloud backups and transaction risk alerts. Moreover, it does not track personal information or retain data about users' wallet balances or on-chain activities.

Supporting a Plethora of Blockchains

Trust Wallet supports multiple blockchains, including, but not limited to, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polkadot, and Cosmos. The wallet's wide-ranging support for various blockchains is a testament to its adaptability and user-friendly approach.

The robust security measures employed by Trust Wallet have been verified by four independent cybersecurity auditors. A-LIGN, a trusted technology-enabled security and compliance partner, was the fifth auditor to evaluate Trust Wallet's operations and awarded the ISO certificates. Trust Wallet's CEO, Eowyn Chen, has emphasized the company's commitment to top-tier data security and privacy management, promising to ensure the security and privacy of its users consistently.