Business

TRON’s Dominance in Stablecoin Market Continues with Record $48B TVL

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
TRON’s Dominance in Stablecoin Market Continues with Record $48B TVL

The TRON network continues to dominate the stablecoin arena, recording an all-time high of 48 billion dollars in Total Value Locked (TVL), with its stablecoin USDT accounting for 94% of the total. The network’s Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which ensures scalability, coupled with its low transaction costs, have positioned it as a preferred choice for users and developers.

TRON’s Dominance in Stablecoin Market

TRON’s native cryptocurrency, TRX, has made a significant impact on the market with its remarkably low transaction costs, approximately 0.000005 dollars per transaction. The network’s DPoS consensus mechanism allows for rapid block production and scalability, thus promoting ease of use for the community. Reflecting on the network’s performance, TRON DAO revealed that USDT holders had seen a 130% increase, further accentuating TRON’s stablecoin TVL milestone.

TRON’s Airdrop and Future Prospects

Capitalizing on its market dominance, TRON has planned an airdrop for January 2024, offering 1,500 tokens and decision-making powers within the network as a reward for the crypto community’s loyalty. The exact date of the airdrop remains unannounced; however, a dedicated page has been set up for the event. The network is expected to yield even better numbers in 2024, with innovative platforms like Meme Moguls (MGLS) potentially driving more usage.

The Rise of Solana and Future Potential

Meanwhile, the Solana blockchain has overtaken Ethereum and other chains in weekly stablecoin transfer volume, with a 612% monthly increase. Solana’s weekly stablecoin transfer volume reached $103.01 billion, exceeding Ethereum’s $90.87 billion, while Tron reported a volume of $82.29 billion. With its market capitalization surging to over $50 billion, Solana has emerged as a formidable player in the cryptocurrency landscape. The network’s potential goes beyond just financial inclusion, with the launch of platforms like Meme Moguls enabling users to trade a diverse set of meme-inspired assets and exclusive rewards.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

