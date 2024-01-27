Trac Core Unveils Groundbreaking 'Trac Core for TAP Protocol'

In a groundbreaking development, Trac Core has launched 'Trac Core for TAP Protocol,' marking a significant leap in Bitcoin's data indexing capabilities. The announcement, made on January 26, 2024, comes as a result of a concerted effort initiated in May 2023 to focus on decentralized data indexing technologies using Ordinal-based metaprotocols.

Transforming Data Indexing on the Bitcoin Network

The release of the TAP Protocol represents a transformative step in making the process of data indexing on the Bitcoin network more efficient and user-friendly. Trac Core's technology now incorporates standalone protocols like TAP and PIPE, ushering in a novel era in blockchain data management.

Empowering Developers with Ease of Use

A noteworthy feature of the new protocol is its user-friendliness. It enables developers to swiftly set up operational environments with a single command, eliminating any complexities. This level of accessibility is anticipated to attract a broader spectrum of developers to the ecosystem, fostering innovation and diversity in projects.

The Trac Network Ecosystem: A Collaborative Approach

The Trac Network Ecosystem operates on a collaborative basis, with indexers, validators, and peers playing crucial roles in maintaining robustness, data accuracy, and making validated data available for various applications. Indexers are compensated in $TRAC tokens, which can be swapped for $TAP tokens.

The software operates on NodeJS and is compatible with compact hardware like the Raspberry PI, supporting multiple protocol instances and providing a sustainable solution. 'Trac Core for TAP Protocol' is immediately available for use, and Trac Core's roadmap promises the release of additional tools, apps, and indexer packages, coupled with the deployment of validators and incentive structures throughout the year 2024.