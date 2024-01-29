Theta Network Unveils 2024 Roadmap: Edge Cloud Takes Center Stage

In a significant announcement, the Theta Network has unveiled its 2024 roadmap, placing Edge Cloud at the forefront of its development agenda. In an ambitious move that signals a strategic focus on cloud computing, Theta’s roadmap is divided into two parts: H1 and H2.

Theta's Ambitious H1 Agenda

The first half of 2024 will see the initial release of EdgeCloud, a hybrid cloud computing platform. This includes hosting nodes managed by Theta, the introduction of the Elite+ Booster feature for Enhanced Edge Nodes (EEN), and the hosting of popular models for generative AI and language. In addition, Theta plans to launch a virtual management operations dashboard, offering users a comprehensive view of platform operations.

Besides EdgeCloud, Theta intends to enhance its Video API with advanced metrics for dashboards and self-serve studio-level NFT DRM support for live streams. The network will also host a Hackathon focusing on projects related to EdgeCloud, decentralized private networks (DePIN), and Metachain.

What's in Store for H2

As we move into the second half of 2024, Theta Network will release a second version of EdgeCloud. This update will allow partners to run hosted nodes in their data centers with features that enable storage for compute jobs. Theta also plans to augment partner platforms with the introduction of the Theta Web3 Theater and integration with ThetaDrop.

Another major development will be the expansion of the use of TDROP tokens to partner marketplaces. The native token of the network, THETA, has already seen a slight increase in value following the announcement of the roadmap.

Looking Ahead: 2025 and Beyond

Looking further ahead, Theta Network has ambitious plans for 2025. It aims to release a third version of EdgeCloud, which will include a jobs and payload marketplace, a developer API interface, and further optimization of job supply and demand. This underscores the centrality of EdgeCloud to Theta Network's development strategy and indicates a continuing evolution of applications on the platform.