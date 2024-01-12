The Risks of Centralizing Crypto Assets: A Call for Rigorous Cybersecurity Standards

David Schwed, Chief Operating Officer of Halborn, a cybersecurity firm specialized in blockchains, has raised a red flag over the possible risks accompanying the high concentration of crypto assets in one custodian, especially in light of proposed spot bitcoin ETFs. Schwed underlined that a significant number of ETF applicants plan to use Coinbase as their custodian, notwithstanding the inherently high-risk nature of crypto custodianship and the dynamic nature of security best practices.

Centralization of Custodianship: A Risky Business

While Coinbase boasts a sturdy security track record, Schwed was quick to stress that no target is unhackable. The very nature of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, akin to cash, makes them a sweet spot for potential threats. Schwed cited the example of North Korea’s Lazarus Group, notorious for stealing an estimated $3 billion in crypto over six years, to underscore the formidable and relentless nature of global crypto-crime.

Qualified Custodian Designation: A Misfit for Crypto Custodians?

According to Schwed, the current ‘qualified custodian’ designation, which goes hand in hand with trust or banking licensing overseen by state and federal regulators, may fall short for crypto custodians. These custodians grapple with different kinds of threats as compared to traditional financial institutions. Schwed advocates for more stringent cybersecurity standards and oversight. He pointed out a stark difference: the staffing levels dedicated to security at crypto firms typically pale in comparison to those at traditional banks.

Adapting to the Crypto-integrated Financial Ecosystem

As digital assets continue to weave their way into the financial system, with legacy giants like Blackrock throwing their weight behind ETFs, regulators must step up their game. Schwed believes that the development and enforcement of robust cybersecurity standards are crucial to protect investors and ensure financial stability in an ever-evolving digital financial landscape.