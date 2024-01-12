en English
en English
Cryptocurrency

The Risks of Centralizing Crypto Assets: A Call for Rigorous Cybersecurity Standards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
The Risks of Centralizing Crypto Assets: A Call for Rigorous Cybersecurity Standards

David Schwed, Chief Operating Officer of Halborn, a cybersecurity firm specialized in blockchains, has raised a red flag over the possible risks accompanying the high concentration of crypto assets in one custodian, especially in light of proposed spot bitcoin ETFs. Schwed underlined that a significant number of ETF applicants plan to use Coinbase as their custodian, notwithstanding the inherently high-risk nature of crypto custodianship and the dynamic nature of security best practices.

Centralization of Custodianship: A Risky Business

While Coinbase boasts a sturdy security track record, Schwed was quick to stress that no target is unhackable. The very nature of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, akin to cash, makes them a sweet spot for potential threats. Schwed cited the example of North Korea’s Lazarus Group, notorious for stealing an estimated $3 billion in crypto over six years, to underscore the formidable and relentless nature of global crypto-crime.

Qualified Custodian Designation: A Misfit for Crypto Custodians?

According to Schwed, the current ‘qualified custodian’ designation, which goes hand in hand with trust or banking licensing overseen by state and federal regulators, may fall short for crypto custodians. These custodians grapple with different kinds of threats as compared to traditional financial institutions. Schwed advocates for more stringent cybersecurity standards and oversight. He pointed out a stark difference: the staffing levels dedicated to security at crypto firms typically pale in comparison to those at traditional banks.

Adapting to the Crypto-integrated Financial Ecosystem

As digital assets continue to weave their way into the financial system, with legacy giants like Blackrock throwing their weight behind ETFs, regulators must step up their game. Schwed believes that the development and enforcement of robust cybersecurity standards are crucial to protect investors and ensure financial stability in an ever-evolving digital financial landscape.

Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

