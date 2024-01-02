en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Rise of NFTs: Popularity, Trading Platforms, and Scams

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
The Rise of NFTs: Popularity, Trading Platforms, and Scams

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have carved a significant niche, with millions of crypto enthusiasts owning or having owned these unique digital collectibles. NFTs are unique digital assets on a blockchain, distinguishable by identification codes and can represent a plethora of digital and real-world assets. They establish a new paradigm of ownership over the digital item they represent.

The Trading Platforms of NFTs

These digital treasures are traded on marketplaces such as OpenSea and Rarible, which are considered reputable platforms in the crypto realm. These platforms support various categories of NFTs and levy transaction fees, with OpenSea at a modest 2.5% and Rarible at 1%.

Caution: Scams in the NFT World

While the NFT market thrives, it is crucial to be alert to potential scams lurking in the shadows. Among these are rug pull scams where developers abandon a project after raising funds, phishing scams targeting crypto wallet information, and pump and dump schemes that inflate NFT prices artificially.

To safeguard against these scams, it is advised to research thoroughly before purchasing NFTs, check the authenticity of the digital collectibles, and be cautious about giveaways and airdrops that may be fraudulent. The whitepaper of an NFT project and the history of the digital asset’s previous ownership can provide valuable insights into its legitimacy.

Controversy Surrounding Bitcoin Developer’s Claims

Adding fuel to the debate, Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song has expressed skepticism toward the Ordinals protocol, likening it to a run-of-the-mill altcoin scam. He contends that Ordinals has exploited Bitcoin’s name recognition to appear legitimate and credible. This controversy has ignited a broader debate within the Bitcoin community about the direction and use of the network, with some lauding the protocol for its potential to attract talent and creativity away from rival blockchains.

There is also speculation about a possible Bitcoin fork in 2024 due to concerns over network congestion, block space limitations, and rising transaction fees. While the reliable marketplaces ensure the safety of transactions, performing due diligence is always necessary in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Julious Grant: A Visionary Shaping the Future of the Artisanal Spirits Industry

By Ayesha Mumtaz

eBay Inc. Begins Trading at $43.42, Shows Promising Growth Despite Market Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

Uttar Pradesh Battles Fuel Shortage Amid Truck Drivers' Strike

By Dil Bar Irshad

Birmingham's Flourishing Job Market: A Beacon of Opportunities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Round of EU's Tariff Suspension/Quota Scheme Announced for Irish M ...
@Agriculture · 2 mins
New Round of EU's Tariff Suspension/Quota Scheme Announced for Irish M ...
heart comment 0
OSB GROUP PLC Announces Share Capital with Voting Rights

By BNN Correspondents

OSB GROUP PLC Announces Share Capital with Voting Rights
Did You Strike Gold? $1 Million Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Ticket Sold at Kwik Trip

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Did You Strike Gold? $1 Million Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Ticket Sold at Kwik Trip
Fate Therapeutics Reports Significant Drop in Stock Price Amidst High Growth Rate

By BNN Correspondents

Fate Therapeutics Reports Significant Drop in Stock Price Amidst High Growth Rate
Woodside Ends Funding Relationship with Artrage, Perth Festivals Cut Fossil Fuel Ties

By Geeta Pillai

Woodside Ends Funding Relationship with Artrage, Perth Festivals Cut Fossil Fuel Ties
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea Eyes Wolfsburg's Young Talent David Odogu Amidst Transfer Talks
24 seconds
Chelsea Eyes Wolfsburg's Young Talent David Odogu Amidst Transfer Talks
Fitbit Offers New Year Discounts on Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches
55 seconds
Fitbit Offers New Year Discounts on Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Steps Up with Virtual Second Opinion Services
1 min
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Steps Up with Virtual Second Opinion Services
US Braces for Possible Government Shutdown with Early 2024 Deadlines
1 min
US Braces for Possible Government Shutdown with Early 2024 Deadlines
Indian Football Players Inspired by Former Coach's Wisdom Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Indian Football Players Inspired by Former Coach's Wisdom Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Antonio Brown Targets Tom Brady in New Tirade, Labels Him 'Selfish'
2 mins
Antonio Brown Targets Tom Brady in New Tirade, Labels Him 'Selfish'
Derby County Gears Up for Fleetwood Town Match, Eyes New Additions
2 mins
Derby County Gears Up for Fleetwood Town Match, Eyes New Additions
Kazuchika Okada: Wrestling's Rising Star Discusses His Future with NJPW
2 mins
Kazuchika Okada: Wrestling's Rising Star Discusses His Future with NJPW
Poor Air Quality Shortens Lives in Washington's Overburdened Communities, Report Reveals
3 mins
Poor Air Quality Shortens Lives in Washington's Overburdened Communities, Report Reveals
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
45 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
54 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app