Terra Luna Classic Community Rejects Two Key Proposals: The Balance Between Innovation and Stability

One of the most pivotal developments in the world of blockchain recently took place in the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) community. Two significant proposals, carrying potential implications for the future of the LUNC chain, were examined and ultimately rejected. The decision-making process was notably influenced by a key validator, Allnodes, which wields a substantial 15% voting power.

The Rejection of Proposal 11978: A Close Call

The first of the two proposals, number 11978, ventured to probe the feasibility of assimilating Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) functionality into the LUNC chain. The proposal teetered on the edge of approval but eventually stumbled due to a sudden surge of 'No' votes in the eleventh hour. An affirmative verdict could have catapulted Terra Luna Classic's capabilities to new heights, opening the doors for compatibility with Ethereum's programmability. This would have been achieved while still preserving the sovereignty of the Cosmos ecosystem. Allnodes rationalized their dissent by pointing out the potential financial burdens associated with the research, development, and sustained support for EVM on the LUNC chain.

The Second Proposal: A Push for Decentralization Thwarted

The second proposal, number 11966, aimed to extend the validator list from 100 to 130, a move seen as a step towards reinforcing the network's decentralization and robustness. This, too, faced a barrage of resistance, with Allnodes at the forefront. Despite support from some validators who underlined the significance of decentralization and security, the opposition questioned the urgency of such an expansion, ultimately leading to the proposal's defeat.

Market Reaction: A Mixed Bag

In the aftermath of these rejections, the LUNC community witnessed a slight surge in LUNC's price, while the price of USTC registered a more discernible increase. This mixed response from the market underscores the careful stance adopted by the LUNC community and its influential validators. The balance is delicate, a tightrope walk between embracing innovation and safeguarding practicality and network stability.