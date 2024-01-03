TenX to Cease Operations as Bitcoin Soars Beyond $45,000

In a startling announcement, TenX, a prominent cryptocurrency wallet and payment platform, has unveiled its plans to cease operations. The company, which had previously managed to secure a whopping $80 million in an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2017, has already put a halt to new sign-ups and deposits to its service. As a result, users are now being implored to withdraw their funds from their TenX wallets with immediate effect to evade any impending fees.

Imminent Charges on TenX Wallets

Starting April 1st, 2021, TenX will begin imposing both withdrawal and storage fees on accounts maintaining a positive balance in any of the TenX cryptocurrency wallets. These charges will encompass storage costs of $7.50 per month for each wallet carrying a positive balance. Additionally, withdrawal fees have been specified for each cryptocurrency: 0.001 for Bitcoin (BTC), 0.025 for Ethereum (ETH), and 0.220 for Litecoin (LTC). However, no fees will be applicable to withdrawals executed through the app before the end of March 2021.

Impact on TenX Users

This development comes as a considerable blow to the users of the TenX platform, who are now confronted with the challenge of transferring their assets elsewhere in order to avoid the impending charges. The decision to cease operations and impose fees has sparked uncertainty and questions about the future of other similar platforms in the volatile and unpredictable cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Surges Amidst TenX’s Closure

While TenX users grapple with this unsavoury news, Bitcoin enthusiasts are navigating an entirely different landscape. Bitcoin has soared beyond $45,000 for the first time since April 2022, a development that has led to global average perpetual funding rates reaching an all-time high of 66% annualised during Asian trading hours. This phenomenon suggests sustained bullishness among crypto traders who anticipate the imminent approval of a Bitcoin ETF.