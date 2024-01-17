Taki Games Merges with Unite, Expands into the Polygon Network

Mobile gaming network, Taki Games, is fortifying its position in the web3 space through a strategic merger with Unite, the creators of Kungfuverse web3 and NFT project. The merger sees former Unite CEO, Weiwei Geng, taking the helm of Taki Games and a substantial $2.5 million investment in fiat and TAKI tokens by the gaming company. This venture also includes the acquisition of two mobile games with impressive user bases: Bored Button and Mom’s Kitchen.

Advertisment

Expanding into the Polygon Network

Furthering its web3 ambitions, Taki Games has partnered with Quickswap, a decentralized exchange on the Polygon network. This move is aimed at creating liquidity pools for its TAKI token, enabling seamless transfers between the Solana and Polygon blockchains. The decision to expand into Polygon is a direct result of Taki Games' social web3 product garnering a million users. The gaming company aims to facilitate the growth of its mobile game portfolio linked to the TAKI currency.

Partnerships and New Developments

Advertisment

In other developments, Polygon Labs is making progress with its Polygon zkEVM project designed to reduce congestion and gas fees on the Ethereum mainnet. The project is now entering Stage 2 of its Mainnet Beta. Notably, funds such as Brevan Howard and Hamilton Lane have shown their support for Polygon by partnering to use Polygon CDK for the Libre RWA chain.

Fighting Deepfakes with Verify

Adding to the list of Polygon's accomplishments is the launch of Verify, an open-source protocol by Fox Corporation, on the Polygon PoS. This new protocol is a significant step in combating deepfake technology, as it establishes a record of the history and origin of media.