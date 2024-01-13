Surge in Activity for Indian Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Regulatory Changes

Indian cryptocurrency exchanges are witnessing a marked surge in activity, driven by recent shifts in regulatory measures. The government has clamped down on foreign cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance, that lack local registrations. This move has triggered a wave of traders to pivot towards homegrown platforms like WazirX.

Turning Tides in the Crypto Market

The shift in trader focus emerges on the heels of a 2022 investigation into WazirX over allegations of money laundering, and a subsequent split from its erstwhile affiliate, Binance. However, the government’s crackdown on offshore platforms seems to have breathed fresh life into local exchanges. This development starkly contrasts the 2022 trend where a rigorous taxation regime pushed traders towards foreign exchanges.

Impact of Regulatory Measures

Further tightening the noose on non-compliant offshore platforms, the Indian authorities’ actions have led to the removal of apps belonging to Binance and seven other foreign exchanges from Apple’s App Store. The enforcement of stringent compliance measures against offshore platforms appears to have significantly impacted the Indian cryptocurrency market.

Uptick in Crypto Trading Activity

Following the regulatory crackdown, WazirX reported a whopping 250% increase in deposit inflows. CoinDCX, another Indian cryptocurrency exchange, also experienced a surge in deposits. These figures underline the rapid shift in trader preference from foreign to domestic platforms. It also underscores the broad implications of the government’s regulatory measures on the Indian cryptocurrency ecosystem.