en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Surge in Activity for Indian Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Regulatory Changes

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Surge in Activity for Indian Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Regulatory Changes

Indian cryptocurrency exchanges are witnessing a marked surge in activity, driven by recent shifts in regulatory measures. The government has clamped down on foreign cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance, that lack local registrations. This move has triggered a wave of traders to pivot towards homegrown platforms like WazirX.

Turning Tides in the Crypto Market

The shift in trader focus emerges on the heels of a 2022 investigation into WazirX over allegations of money laundering, and a subsequent split from its erstwhile affiliate, Binance. However, the government’s crackdown on offshore platforms seems to have breathed fresh life into local exchanges. This development starkly contrasts the 2022 trend where a rigorous taxation regime pushed traders towards foreign exchanges.

Impact of Regulatory Measures

Further tightening the noose on non-compliant offshore platforms, the Indian authorities’ actions have led to the removal of apps belonging to Binance and seven other foreign exchanges from Apple’s App Store. The enforcement of stringent compliance measures against offshore platforms appears to have significantly impacted the Indian cryptocurrency market.

Uptick in Crypto Trading Activity

Following the regulatory crackdown, WazirX reported a whopping 250% increase in deposit inflows. CoinDCX, another Indian cryptocurrency exchange, also experienced a surge in deposits. These figures underline the rapid shift in trader preference from foreign to domestic platforms. It also underscores the broad implications of the government’s regulatory measures on the Indian cryptocurrency ecosystem.

0
Business Cryptocurrency India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
End of an Era: Stoke-on-Trent's The Talbot Pub to Close Following Vandalism Attack
The Talbot pub, a local landmark in Stoke-on-Trent, is preparing to close its doors for the last time, marking the end of a 14-year journey for licensees Michael and Elaine McElin. This closure comes on the heels of a damaging incident on December 28, where an unidentified vandal in a tracksuit shattered all six large
End of an Era: Stoke-on-Trent's The Talbot Pub to Close Following Vandalism Attack
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
7 mins ago
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
Tada Driver Alleges Unfair Denial of Incentive, Company Cites 'System Anomalies'
8 mins ago
Tada Driver Alleges Unfair Denial of Incentive, Company Cites 'System Anomalies'
BNI Greater Surat Event: A Landmark in India's Business Landscape
3 mins ago
BNI Greater Surat Event: A Landmark in India's Business Landscape
Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamonds: A Choice Defining the Diamond Industry
4 mins ago
Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamonds: A Choice Defining the Diamond Industry
Craig's Cookies Bids Temporary Farewell to Yorkdale Mall Amid Renovations
5 mins ago
Craig's Cookies Bids Temporary Farewell to Yorkdale Mall Amid Renovations
Latest Headlines
World News
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
46 seconds
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
46 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
50 seconds
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
1 min
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
1 min
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
2 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
Recent High School Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
Recent High School Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
41 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app