Business

Stronghold Digital Mining Acquires 5,000 Bitcoin Miners

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
Stronghold Digital Mining Acquires 5,000 Bitcoin Miners

On January 2, 2024, Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. announced its acquisition of 5,000 Bitcoin miners for an approximate cost of $8.5 million. The purchase, which took place on December 26, 2023, is set to expand Stronghold’s total hash rate capacity to around 600 PH/s, with an average efficiency of 25 J/T. The miners—comprising models from Bitmain, MicroBT, and Avalon—are funded through a recent private placement and are slated for delivery by January 2024.

Agreements and Options

The agreements executed by Stronghold Digital Mining encompass an aggregate purchase of 2,800 Bitmain S19K Pro miners, 1,100 MicroBT Whastminer M50 miners, and 1,100 Avalon A1346 miners. In addition, the company has secured an option to acquire 2,500 Avalon A1466 miners from Canaan Creative Global Pte. Ltd., exercisable any time before December 2024.

(Read Also: Bitcoin Surges Above $45,000 Amid Anticipation of SEC-Approved ETF)

Revenue and Operations

For the month of December 2023, Stronghold reported mining 207 Bitcoin and generating $0.4 million in energy revenue. The company’s highest monthly revenue in 2023 amounted to $8.5 million, a figure bolstered by a higher hash price and increased transaction fees. Stronghold operates with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, housing its miners at its own power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

(Read Also: Bitfarms Reports Substantial Bitcoin Earnings Increase and Strong Financial Position)

Risks and Uncertainties

The future prospects of Stronghold are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These include fluctuations in Bitcoin price, regulatory changes, challenges in equipment procurement, and the overall demand for Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Both Stronghold and Canaan have issued statements acknowledging the forward-looking nature of their announcements and the inherent risks involved.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

