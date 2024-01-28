Stellar Blockchain's Major Upgrade Faces Potential Delay Due to Bug

The much-anticipated upgrade of the Stellar blockchain, slated to introduce Ethereum-like smart contracts, may face delays due to a recently uncovered bug. The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) detected the glitch in the Stellar Core v20.1.0 software on January 25, sparking apprehensions about the potential impact on applications and services expected to harness the new 'Soroban' smart-contracts platform.

Reconsidering the Upgrade Date

Following the discovery of this bug, developers and validators have begun reevaluating the initial target date of January 30 for the upgrade. The decision to delay such a significant milestone indicates a cautious approach by the SDF. The aim is to ensure the overall stability and security of the network before implementing a crucial feature like smart contracts.

Stellar's Position in the Blockchain Space

The introduction of smart contracts to Stellar is a noteworthy development. It aligns the blockchain to offer functionalities akin to Ethereum, the current front-runner for smart contracts. Despite the palpable excitement around the Soroban upgrade, Stellar's XLM token has remained unresponsive to the news, trading at $0.1135 at press time.

Blockchain Evolution and System Integrity

The delay in Stellar's upgrade is a stark reminder of the challenges blockchain platforms face while evolving their capabilities and maintaining system integrity. As the technology continues to grow and diversify, ensuring the robustness of the network remains a priority. This situation serves as a testament to the delicate balance between innovation and stability in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain technology.