Starknet's STRK Soars 24%, Eyes $2.6 Amid Crypto Rally: Is Scotty the AI Next?

As wild Bitcoin price action fuels explosive market moves, promising ZK-rollup solution Starknet has seen STRK price surge up +24%. Recipients of the Starknet airdrop, weathering over a week of relatively side-ways action, leap at the first major move for STRK price. With price action hammering the upper trendline, Starknet trades at a market price of $2.51, marking a 24-hour gain of +11.41%.

Starknet's Price Momentum

Following a major bounce after 20 DMA support ascending to converge with a key price level at $2.25, STRK price surged to a new local high at $2.53. This comes amid a broader market retracement triggered by Bitcoin's recoil from a new all-time high. Today's upside push, however, heats up the RSI indicator to an almost severe degree at 68.37, although in bull run conditions, the RSI can often remain overheated longer than a trader can stay liquid.

Technical Indicators and Market Sentiment

The MACD continues to show minor bullish divergence at 0.013, indicating ongoing bullish sentiment. Despite this, the current risk: reward ratio stands at 0.22, suggesting a potentially bad entry characterized by oversized retracement risk. Nonetheless, Starknet's price analysis reveals a coin pushing up into price exploration, with upper trendline resistance set to give way, targeting a move to $2.6.

