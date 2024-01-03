en English
Business

South Korea’s Public Servants Required to Declare Crypto Assets: A Move Towards Transparency

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
In a move that reflects South Korea’s commitment to transparency and its strong stance on cryptocurrency regulation, the Ministry of Personnel Management has issued a directive requiring nearly 290,000 public sector workers, along with their spouses and immediate family, to declare their cryptocurrency holdings starting February. This edict is a key component of the government’s strategy to uphold integrity and prevent any potential conflicts of interest within the public sector, a mandate that was underscored in the wake of the ‘Coin Gate’ scandal. This high-profile incident saw a lawmaker accused of exploiting insider information for cryptocurrency trading, sparking a national outcry and prompting a deeper probe into the crypto assets of public officials.

Expanding the Circle of Disclosure

Public sector workers are no strangers to the practice of asset declaration. Earlier this year, high-ranking officials were instructed to shed light on their cryptocurrency holdings. This was followed by a mandate for financial regulators’ staff to not only disclose their assets but to refrain from engaging in cryptocurrency trading altogether. With this new directive, the circle of disclosure has expanded to include central and local government officials, as well as civil servants of level four and above in the nine-grade system. This encompasses a wide range of positions including high-ranking police, fire service, customs officials, land registrars, and tax officers.

A New Era of Transparency

Unlike other assets, such as precious metals, stocks, cash, antiques, and real estate, which only warrant declaration when they surpass certain thresholds, the rules for cryptocurrency assets are more stringent. Regardless of their value, all cryptocurrency assets must be declared, indicating the government’s serious approach towards regulating this new-age asset class. The government has further plans to compile these disclosures into a publicly accessible database. This move is aimed at fostering an environment of transparency, allowing citizens to inspect public sector employees’ cryptocurrency holdings.

The Consequences of Non-Compliance

Public sector workers have been warned of the severe consequences of failing to comply with these reporting requirements. Penalties could range from fines to dismissal and other disciplinary measures. This directive is a clear message to all public sector employees: In the era of digital assets, transparency is not optional, it is a mandate.

Business Cryptocurrency South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

