Business

South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued an advisory against the brokering of US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), hinting at possible violations of domestic regulations concerning virtual assets and the capital markets law.

This move unfolds in the wake of the recent sanction by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a slew of ETFs that directly hold Bitcoin.

Impact on South Korean Financial Markets

Making waves in South Korean financial circles, the news led to a marked dip in the stocks of crypto-related companies. Notably, Wizit Co., a prominent player in the field, witnessed a downturn of up to 13%. The FSC’s cautionary approach echoes fears over speculative investment flows and aligns with the heightened focus on consumer protection in the crypto industry, particularly following the staggering collapse of tokens linked to Do Kwon, which resulted in losses surpassing $40 billion.

Revisiting Digital Asset Regulations

The FSC’s response also signals a broader intent to reassess digital asset regulations in light of evolving international norms. South Korea’s Capital Markets Act currently restricts the ambit of underlying assets for investment contract securities to financial investment tools, currencies, and commonplace commodities, excluding cryptocurrencies. The FSC’s decision to uphold the embargo on crypto ETFs falls in line with its prudent approach to regulating cryptocurrencies, as part of a two-tiered crypto regulation scheduled for implementation in July 2024.

Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S.

Contrasting this stance, the recent regulatory approvals for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States by the SEC are noteworthy. Bitcoin ETFs including those rolled out by BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments have garnered a robust market response, with impressive trading volumes witnessed on their inaugural day. The debut of these ETFs is seen as a potential landmark for the broader mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

Business Cryptocurrency South Korea
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

