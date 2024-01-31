Solana's Stablecoin Surge: A Closer Look at the Numbers

In an unprecedented leap, the Solana blockchain recently saw a 336% surge in stablecoin transfer volume, soaring from approximately $33 billion to a staggering $144 billion. This remarkable upturn, however, has been deemed misleading by Eugene Chen, co-founder of Ellipsis Labs and contributor to the decentralized exchange Phoenix, who asserts that this metric does not accurately represent economic activity.

Behind the Numbers

This substantial increase primarily stems from the deposit activities of market makers on the Phoenix exchange. These participants must first deposit into the exchange before they can place trade orders. Although these deposits contribute significantly to the reported transfer volume, they do not correspond to actual economic trades. This misunderstanding has led some analysts to mistakenly equate Solana's stablecoin transfer volume with trading volume.

Clarifying the Discrepancy

Chen elucidates that the frequent deposit and withdrawal actions by market makers on Phoenix are not indicative of trading volume, despite generating a high token transfer volume. This distinction is crucial to prevent overestimation of Solana's economic activity. Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, has also stressed the importance of filtering out these market-maker transfers when evaluating the blockchain's activity metrics.

Solana's Stablecoin Surge

Despite this semantic divergence, Solana's stablecoin transfer volume did reach a record-breaking $300 billion in January, surpassing the previous high of $297 billion recorded in December 2023. This growth marks a continued surge in demand for stablecoins on the Solana network, with a 2,520% increase from January 2023. Solana's market share has also ballooned to nearly 32%, up from 1.2% just a year ago, further cementing its position as a dominant force in the stablecoin arena. Additionally, Solana has seen a significant spike in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, with the total value locked (TVL) in Solana-based DeFi protocols reaching its highest level since September 2022.