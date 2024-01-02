en English
Business

Solana Bolsters Trading Pairs on Crypto.com; Top Investor Banks on Retik Finance

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Solana Bolsters Trading Pairs on Crypto.com; Top Investor Banks on Retik Finance

2024 has kicked off with a significant boost for Solana, as the blockchain platform has added four new trading pairs on Crypto.com, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange. The new pairs – HNT/SOL, ORCA/SOL, JTO/SOL, and MNDE/SOL – all belong to tokens from the Solana ecosystem, enhancing its visibility and accessibility.

Solana’s Ecosystem Expands

Among the newly listed tokens is Marinade Finance’s native cryptocurrency MNDE. This token is part of a noncustodial liquid-staking protocol on the Solana blockchain. JTO, the cryptocurrency of Jito, a decentralized finance platform that operates on Solana, is also included in the new pairs. In addition, Orca, an Automated Market Maker-based decentralized exchange built on Solana, has its token ORCA listed.

Completing the new trading pairs is Helium’s token HNT. After migrating to Solana in 2023, HNT’s inclusion in the new pairs is a further testament to Solana’s growing ecosystem.

Market Impact and Repercussions

Following this listing, SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, has seen an 11% price increase, pushing its value to $115.21. This surge has propelled SOL to the fourth position in the cryptocurrency market rankings, boasting a market capitalization of $49.28 billion and surpassing Binance’s BNB coin. This development comes as the wider cryptocurrency market experiences a rebound, with Bitcoin hitting $45,000 for the first time in nearly two years.

The Role of Anticipation

Traders’ anticipation of a potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the U.S. and Europe could be driving this market rebound. However, the spotlight remains on Solana, as it continues to make strides in the cryptocurrency market. One Solana investor, who was among the top 500 SOL holders with a portfolio exceeding $50 million, has reinvested significantly in a new token, Retik Finance (RETIK). This move has added substantial momentum to the RETIK token presale, which has raised over $3 million in just over three weeks. The investor’s decision is a strong endorsement of Retik Finance’s potential for growth, underpinned by its first-mover advantage in the DeFi debit card space and robust tokenomics.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

