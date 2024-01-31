Shiba Inu Team Launches Guide for Bridging BONE to Shibarium Network

The Shiba Inu team has made a monumental stride in its continued efforts towards enhancing the user experience and functionality of its network. A detailed guide on bridging Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) tokens from the Ethereum mainnet to the Shibarium layer-2 network has been launched. The team has demonstrated its commitment to ease-of-use and accessibility with this step, as it effectively simplifies the process for users across the globe.

Guiding the SHIB Community

The guide, shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), comes with a video tutorial, making it more user-friendly. It has been well-received by the SHIB community, with members expressing their excitement and anticipation. The guide outlines the process for users to bridge their BONE tokens, requiring a Web3 wallet for the procedure. Users are to connect to the Shiba Inu bridge portal, link their wallet, input the quantity of tokens to be transferred, and approve the transactions. The entire process, involving two transactions, is estimated to take around 20 minutes.

Accessing the Cutting-Edge Shibarium Network

Post the successful bridging of tokens, users can access the Shibarium network on MetaMask by visiting chain.shibrpc.com. The Shibarium network, a layer-2 solution, is designed to improve transaction speed and reduce costs, making it a robust addition to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shibarium Launchpad in Beta

In tandem with the bridge opening, Shytoshi Kusama, the project's lead developer, announced the beta opening of the Shibarium Launchpad. This development further amplifies the buzz surrounding the Shiba Inu project. Shibarium has recorded over 320 million transactions, a significant number of blocks, and wallet addresses, indicating a tremendous usage and adoption of the network.