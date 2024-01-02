en English
Cryptocurrency

Sei Network’s SEI Tokens Surge Ahead As 2024 Dawns

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Sei Network’s SEI Tokens Surge Ahead As 2024 Dawns

As the dawn of 2024 broke, a potent surge in the value of Sei Network’s SEI tokens emerged, marking a 75% gain over the past week and leading the performance charts. The network, compliant with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), has been reaping the benefits of recent advances in blockchain technology, particularly parallelization, which facilitates simultaneous transaction settlements.

A Resilient Launch and the Rise of SEI Tokens

Launched in August with robust backing from investors like Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital, Sei Network has established itself as a platform emphasizing trading-focused blockchain features, chiefly high speed and low fees. Despite a robust launch with a $400 million capitalization, the SEI tokens observed limited gains in the succeeding months due to moderate on-chain trading activity. However, a mounting interest in alternatives to Ethereum triggered by a recent uptick in trading across various blockchains has turned the tide in favor of Sei Network.

On-chain Metrics Herald a Bullish Outlook

Current on-chain metrics signal a bullish prospect for Sei’s ecosystem. The meme coin SEIYAN, linked with SEI holders, has registered an impressive 400% gain in the past week. The majority of the $5.5 million currently locked in Sei-based decentralized applications (dApps) is held by the trading service Astroport. Liquid staking protocol Kryptonite’s SEILOR tokens have also witnessed a remarkable 80% jump in just 24 hours. To add to this, there has been a notable increase in SEI futures open interest, indicating a heightened trading interest.

The Anticipated Network Upgrade

Sei Network is on the brink of an upgrade anticipated to transform it into the fastest blockchain, complete with new features for audited smart contract deployment and parallelization. This upgrade is nearing completion and is slated for a public testnet release in Q1 2024, followed by mainnet deployment in the first half of the year. This imminent upgrade, coupled with the recent surge in value, positions the Sei Network and SEI tokens as crucial players to watch in the dynamic landscape of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

