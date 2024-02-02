Sei Labs Co-founder Highlights Unique Features of Sei Blockchain and Anticipated Impact of v2 Upgrade

In a recent interview with cryptocurrency expert Anthony Pompliano, Jay Jog, the co-founder of Sei Labs, shared insights into the unique features and transformative potential of Sei's layer-1 blockchain. Jog highlighted the groundbreaking nature of their Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Parallelisation, a feature that sets Sei apart from other layer-1 networks on the market.

Sei's Unique EVM Parallelisation

Sei's EVM Parallelisation allows the blockchain to sustain high transaction speeds, while simultaneously supporting the use of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The EVM, while a revolutionary technology, has been criticised for its lack of inherent scalability. Contrastingly, Solana, another leading blockchain platform, has illustrated its capacity to scale blockchains for higher throughput effectively. Sei's mission is to scale EVMs in a manner akin to Solana's successful model.

Anticipated Impact of Sei v2 Upgrade

Jog also discussed the highly anticipated Sei v2 upgrade, pointing to it as a crucial development that will draw more developers towards the network. The upgrade is set to provide a more scalable infrastructure, benefiting from both the innovations of the EVM and Solana's scalability solutions. The mix of high transaction speed and support for EVM is expected to revolutionise the crypto ecosystem.

Sei's Journey Since Mainnet Launch

Since its mainnet launch in August 2023, the SEI Network has been steadily pushing the boundaries of EVM scalability and transparency in the crypto world. The network's unique approach to EVM parallelisation is anticipated to attract more developers, further propelling its growth and influence in the sector.