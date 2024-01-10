After a tumultuous turn of events, social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, has wrapped up a preliminary investigation into a security incident involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) account. The compromise of the account was traced back to unauthorized access to a phone number associated with the SECGov account through a third party, absolving X's systems of any breach.

False Tweet Ignites Brief Financial Frenzy

The security lapse led to a false tweet claiming that the SEC had greenlit bitcoin ETFs for trading, which triggered a temporary surge in Bitcoin prices. However, the bubble burst soon after when the SEC clarified that it had not approved any bitcoin ETFs, leading to a drop in prices below $46,000.

SEC's Stance on Bitcoin ETFs

The SEC has traditionally opposed the idea of Bitcoin ETFs, with its decision on the matter slated for this week. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, known for his active pursuit of legal actions against cryptocurrency-related entities such as Coinbase and Ripple for selling unregistered securities, has yet to weigh in on the subject.

Concerns Over Security Measures

The incident has sparked concerns about the SEC's security measures, particularly the fact that its account did not have two-factor authentication enabled at the time of the compromise. It has also highlighted the potential impact of false market-moving information on a platform as influential as X.

In the aftermath of the incident, the SEC confirmed that any approval for bitcoin ETFs would be listed in the agency's EDGAR database. With 13 ETF applications currently pending from issuers including BlackRock, VanEck, ARK 21Shares, and Fidelity, and a January 10 deadline to respond to an appeal from ARK 21Shares on its bitcoin ETF application, the market is on tenterhooks for the SEC's decision.