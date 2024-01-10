en English
Business

SEC’s Rule 201.431: A Game Changer for Bitcoin ETF Approval?

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
SEC’s Rule 201.431: A Game Changer for Bitcoin ETF Approval?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) procedural rule, 17 C.F.R. Section 201.431, has emerged into the spotlight, thanks to Fox Reporter Eleanor Terrett. This rule, often overlooked, has the potential to significantly impact the approval process of a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

Rule 201.431 and its Implications

The rule in question allows any one of the five SEC commissioners to call for a full commission review of matters that the staff had previously approved. This implies that any commissioner can ensure transparency in SEC decisions, making it harder for controversial decisions to slip through without thorough scrutiny.

This revelation followed a tweet by Anne Kelley, who pointed to this lesser-known clause as a means for non-chair commissioners to ensure transparency in SEC decisions, which sparked a considerable amount of discussion among industry stakeholders.

Expert Opinions

Eric Balchunas, a senior Bloomberg ETF analyst, suggested that the SEC staff’s interaction with issuers hinted at a planned approval and advised against complicating the situation. He emphasized that the SEC should not over-complicate the review process, especially considering the potential benefits a Bitcoin ETF could bring to the market.

Justin Slaughter, policy director at Paradigm, mentioned the SEC’s ‘seriatim’ voting process as a possible alternative to formal meetings. He noted that this approach could help streamline decision-making, providing a more efficient way for the SEC to handle complex issues such as the Bitcoin ETF.

Pending Decision

Terrett had previously expressed doubts about a near-term spot Bitcoin ETF approval, citing the SEC’s workload and past timelines. She drew parallels to the Ethereum futures approval scenario, suggesting that a similar timeline could be in play for the Bitcoin ETF. Despite ongoing meetings between the SEC and major exchanges, the final decision on the spot Bitcoin ETF remains a mystery, with the January 10 deadline looming ominously over the proceedings.

In a surprising turn of events, the SEC’s X account was compromised, resulting in a false claim of Bitcoin ETF approval. This incident led to a sudden drop in Bitcoin’s value to $45,000 before it rebounded. The SEC has not yet granted approval for spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, and this unexpected incident caught market participants off guard. The decision about the ETF applications is eagerly awaited and is expected to be announced on Wednesday in the US.

