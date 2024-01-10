en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEC Greenlights Vaneck’s Spot Bitcoin ETF: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST
SEC Greenlights Vaneck’s Spot Bitcoin ETF: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency

In a landmark development, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) from Vaneck US, a decision that places Bitcoin firmly within the financial asset category in the United States. The approval, which comes after an extended process initiated in 2013, was announced by Jan van Eck, the CEO of VanEck, on a television show. The ETF is slated to commence trading the next day.

Spot Bitcoin ETF: The Gateway for Wider Adoption

The significance of this approval lies in the fact that it enables investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price without the direct acquisition and holding of the cryptocurrency. This provision opens the doors to a broader spectrum of investors, including those who favor conventional investment vehicles or those apprehensive about the security and regulatory risks associated with direct cryptocurrency possession. This game-changing approval by the SEC signifies a burgeoning acceptance of cryptocurrencies within the regulatory framework and financial systems of the United States.

A Watershed Moment for Cryptocurrency

With this approval, the SEC has endorsed all 11 applications from spot bitcoin ETF issuers, including the Vaneck Bitcoin Trust, marking a potential turning point for the crypto industry. The ETFs, with fees ranging from 0.2% to 1.5%, will be listed on different stock exchanges. The approval did not significantly alter Bitcoin’s price for the day, which hovered around $45,700. However, this green light is perceived as a step towards ‘normalizing’ crypto and amplifying adoption from investors who previously had no access to crypto assets.

Implications and Future Expectations

Alongside the approval, SEC Chair Gary Gensler issued a speech emphasizing the approvals but also cautioning about the risks associated with bitcoin and crypto-related products. Estimations of funds inflow into the approved ETFs range from $200 million to $14 billion within the first year, indicating a potential seismic shift in the financial landscape. A competition among ETF applicants offering the lowest fees is also underway. This decision by the SEC, coupled with the anticipations and potential implications it carries, promises to shape the cryptocurrency market, investor behavior, and the regulatory panorama for digital assets in the future.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
41 seconds ago
IndiGo Kicks Off 2024 with a New Year Sale on Domestic and International Flights
India’s leading airline, IndiGo, is ringing in the New Year with a notable sale for its domestic and international flights. The sale, which is available from January 9 to January 11, 2024, offers heavily discounted rates starting from Rs 1,799 for domestic flights and Rs 3,591 for international flights. These promotional fares are applicable for
IndiGo Kicks Off 2024 with a New Year Sale on Domestic and International Flights
Global Economic and Political Updates From the Financial Times UK Edition
5 mins ago
Global Economic and Political Updates From the Financial Times UK Edition
Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Amid Rising Prices
10 mins ago
Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Amid Rising Prices
Ayaneo Unveils Next Lite Handheld Gaming PC with Preinstalled SteamOS
1 min ago
Ayaneo Unveils Next Lite Handheld Gaming PC with Preinstalled SteamOS
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
2 mins ago
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
IRS Sets January 29 as Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season; Introduces New Tools
3 mins ago
IRS Sets January 29 as Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season; Introduces New Tools
Latest Headlines
World News
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
11 seconds
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
41 seconds
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
2 mins
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
Debate Sparks as Ishan Kishan Excluded from Indian Cricket Team
3 mins
Debate Sparks as Ishan Kishan Excluded from Indian Cricket Team
Global Events Unfold in Thursday's Financial Times: A Comprehensive Overview
3 mins
Global Events Unfold in Thursday's Financial Times: A Comprehensive Overview
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
Armed Intruders Disrupt Live TV Broadcast Amidst State of Emergency in Ecuador
4 mins
Armed Intruders Disrupt Live TV Broadcast Amidst State of Emergency in Ecuador
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows
6 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
6 mins
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app