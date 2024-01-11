en English
Cryptocurrency

SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs in Historic Move, Signaling Major Breakthrough for Cryptocurrency Market

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:36 pm EST
In a landmark event for the cryptocurrency landscape, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will directly track the price of bitcoin. This approval signals a dramatic shift in the regulatory outlook towards cryptocurrency, and it follows numerous attempts since 2013 by asset managers to introduce such products, which were consistently met with rejection due to concerns over market manipulation.

From Rejection to Approval

A turning point came in the form of a court ruling in August, which overturned the SEC’s previous disapproval of Grayscale Investments’ .. This pivotal decision prompted the SEC to reassess its stance. The newly greenlit ETFs come from a range of financial giants, including ARK Investments, BlackRock, and Fidelity. These will be listed on major stock exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and the CBOE, and they will include physical bitcoin held via trusted custodians like Coinbase Global.

Combatting Market Manipulation Concerns

To address the enduring concerns over market manipulation, Nasdaq and CBOE have established market surveillance mechanisms in conjunction with Coinbase. This provides an additional layer of security and regulation, giving investors a more secure gateway to the world of bitcoin investment. These ETFs offer a regulated method for investors to gain exposure to bitcoin prices without the risks traditionally associated with owning bitcoin directly, such as cyber security issues and exchange bankruptcies.

Significance of the Approval

While the SEC had previously approved bitcoin futures ETFs back in 2021, these did not track bitcoin’s price movements as accurately as the newly approved spot bitcoin ETFs are expected to. The significance of this approval cannot be understated. It opens the gates to bitcoin for institutional and retail investors alike, fostering greater accessibility. Furthermore, it represents a significant victory for the cryptocurrency industry in its ongoing regulatory battles with the SEC.

0
Cryptocurrency United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

