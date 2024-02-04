SEC Charges Crypto Course Instructor and Firm with $1.2 Million Fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has leveled serious charges against Brian Sewell, a cryptocurrency course instructor, and his firm, Rockwell Capital Management. Sewell stands accused of defrauding investors out of over a million dollars through a sham investment scheme.

A Fraudulent Scheme

Sewell, who ran an online course named the Bitcoin Academy, allegedly lured his students into investing in the Rockwell Fund. He claimed that the fund would employ artificial intelligence (AI) and specific trading strategies to yield profits from digital asset transactions. The SEC states that between early 2018 and mid-2019, Sewell convinced 15 students to collectively invest an astonishing $1.2 million.

The Reality

However, the SEC asserts that Sewell simply funneled the money into Bitcoin, disregarding his advertised sophisticated strategies. The funds were eventually lost due to a hacking incident. Gurbir S. Grewal, the Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, revealed that Sewell made false claims about an existing AI and machine learning technology that would supposedly guide investments.

Legal Proceedings

The SEC has filed a complaint against Sewell and Rockwell Capital Management in the US District Court for the District of Delaware, citing violations of federal securities laws. Sewell and his firm have agreed to settle these charges, though without admitting or denying the allegations. They will pay a total of $223,229 in civil penalties and $1,602,089 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest. The settlement terms, including injunctive relief, are pending court approval.