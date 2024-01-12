en English
Business

SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs; Emphasizes Cautious Stance on Cryptocurrency

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs; Emphasizes Cautious Stance on Cryptocurrency

On January 12, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 spot bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs), a decision that has been dubbed historic. SEC Chair Gary Gensler emphasized this development during an interview on CNBC, underlining that this approval was based on adherence to the rule of law and respect for a recent court decision, rather than an alteration in the nature of cryptocurrencies or bitcoin specifically.

A Cautious Stance on Bitcoin

Gensler pointed out that bitcoin itself does not receive an endorsement from the SEC. He characterized the digital currency as a highly speculative and volatile asset, often associated with illicit activities such as money laundering and ransomware. In an ironic twist, Gensler mentioned that bitcoin, despite its original intent to decentralize financial transactions, has ironically become centralized. A small number of mining companies now dominate its production.

Bitcoin: An Innovative Ledger Technology

While acknowledging that bitcoin represents a significant stride in ledger technology, Gensler noted that it has scarcely been utilized as a payment mechanism for legitimate transactions. The conversation also highlighted potential risks for investors and the necessity of regulatory compliance for platforms dealing with assets that could be considered securities under the law.

Maintaining Investor Protection and Legal Compliance

Gensler’s prudent stance on bitcoin reflects a commitment to investor protection and legal compliance, despite the ETF approvals. The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs potentially creates a new avenue for investors into the crypto market. Nevertheless, it’s crucial to recognize that crypto assets pose unique risks and differ significantly from traditional assets like stocks and bonds.

Industry experts believe these ETFs will bring stability to the price of BTC and gradually reduce liquidity risks. The decision is seen as a significant win for crypto investors both in the U.S. and internationally. However, even as some celebrate this development, others, including major financial players like BlackRock and Vanguard, appear lukewarm, indicating that they are not recommending specific bitcoin allocations.

Despite the approval, a major shift in the SEC’s approach to crypto still seems unlikely. The agency continues to initiate enforcement actions, and Chair Gensler refrains from drafting new rules for digital assets, arguing that existing laws are sufficient.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

