SEC Approves First-Ever Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Sparks Rally in Crypto Market

In a landmark decision for the crypto industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first-ever spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. With the SEC giving the nod to 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, a new chapter unfolded in the annals of the cryptocurrency world.

SEC’s Approval: A Long-Awaited Milestone

This approval marks a significant milestone for the crypto industry, which has been striving to introduce a bitcoin ETF for over a decade. The anticipation was heightened following Grayscale’s legal victory over the SEC, which had previously denied the conversion of its Bitcoin Trust into an ETF. That legal win spurred an 80% increase in bitcoin’s price.

The approval sparked significant movements in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin saw a price increase of more than 1%, reaching $47,352.72. In contrast, ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, saw a more substantial surge of 15.5%, reaching a price of $2,606.00, its highest since May 2022.

Implications for Cryptocurrency Markets

Other related cryptocurrencies also witnessed gains. Polygon’s token increased by 15%, Chainlink by 12%, and Uniswap by 16%. The SEC’s approval is anticipated to boost demand and the price of bitcoin as ETFs begin trading.

Some investors anticipated a lower bitcoin price and shifted their focus to ether and other tokens, speculating on the potential for an ether ETF. This shift was partly triggered by a false post from the SEC’s compromised social media account, which inaccurately announced the ETF approval ahead of the actual decision.

Spot ETH ETF Applications: The Next Big Thing?

The SEC is set to decide on spot ETH ETF applications starting in May, with firms like BlackRock, Invesco, Ark, VanEck, and Grayscale in contention. Ether’s performance has lagged behind bitcoin’s in 2023, with a 90% increase compared to bitcoin’s 157%. Historically, ether rallies have followed those of bitcoin and often precede broader altcoin market rallies.

This decision allows for easier investment in Bitcoin without the hassle of setting up a wallet, potentially attracting traditional institutional investors and increasing demand for Bitcoin. The approval comes after years of SEC denials, with the recent court ruling clearing the way for today’s approval.