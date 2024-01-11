en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Significant Milestone for Cryptocurrency

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Significant Milestone for Cryptocurrency

In a momentous decision that marks a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted approval to the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States that will track the value of bitcoin. This approval includes applications from major financial entities such as BlackRock, Ark Investments, 21Shares, Fidelity, Invesco, and VanEck. Some of these bitcoin-tracking ETFs are expected to begin trading as early as the next day.

Long-awaited Introduction of Bitcoin ETFs

The introduction of such ETFs has been in the pipeline for nearly a decade. A Bitcoin ETF offers both institutional and retail investors a new avenue to gain exposure to bitcoin without the need to directly hold the digital currency. The approval is a revolutionary step for bitcoin, and it is seen as a substantial boost for the crypto industry.

Projecting Implications and Investment Inflows

Analysts have already started projecting the potential impact of this development. Standard Chartered Analysts have estimated that these ETFs could attract between $50 billion to $100 billion in investment this year alone. This influx of investment could potentially push bitcoin prices up to $100,000. Other analysts estimate a more moderate inflow of $55 billion over the next five years.

A Step Towards Institutionalization

The approval of bitcoin ETFs is seen as a positive step towards the institutionalization of bitcoin as an asset class, offering further legitimacy to the cryptocurrency. This development comes amid a series of scandals that have plagued the industry. The decision is seen as a game-changer for the industry, providing a regulated way for institutions and financial advisors to buy exposure to bitcoin.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
In a significant shakeup within the Formula 1 paddock, Guenther Steiner has been ousted from his position as team principal of Haas F1. The decision comes following a disagreement between Steiner and Gene Haas, the outfit’s owner. Steiner, who has been at the helm since the team’s inception, was instrumental in shaping Haas F1 into
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Elon Musk's Diversity Hiring Criticism Draws Fire from Civil Rights Groups
26 mins ago
Elon Musk's Diversity Hiring Criticism Draws Fire from Civil Rights Groups
Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike
32 mins ago
Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike
Assessing the Valuation of U.S. Stocks: A Comprehensive Analysis
3 mins ago
Assessing the Valuation of U.S. Stocks: A Comprehensive Analysis
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
7 mins ago
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
Asia Pacific Markets: A Mixed Bag of Fortunes; Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High
17 mins ago
Asia Pacific Markets: A Mixed Bag of Fortunes; Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
52 seconds
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
1 min
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
1 min
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
2 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
2 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
3 mins
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
3 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
4 mins
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
4 mins
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app