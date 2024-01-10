en English
Business

SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs, Paving the Way for Mainstream Crypto Exposure

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs, Paving the Way for Mainstream Crypto Exposure

In a historical stride for the crypto industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has green-lighted rule changes that pave the way for the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. This landmark development opens the door for mainstream investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrency via a regulated avenue.

Turning the Tables: A New Chapter in Crypto Finance

This decision signals an anticipated transformation of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF, as well as the potential unveiling of similar funds by prominent issuers such as BlackRock’s iShares and Fidelity. The first bitcoin ETFs are projected to commence trading in the near future, marking a substantial step towards the incorporation of cryptocurrency into traditional finance.

Clarifying Stances: The SEC’s Specific Approval

SEC Chair Gary Gensler spotlighted that the approval pertains explicitly to bitcoin and does not suggest a broader sanction of crypto assets or a shift in the SEC’s position regarding the compliance of crypto market participants with federal securities laws.

The Road to Approval: A Journey of Resistance and Reconsideration

The SEC’s decision follows a history of resistance to spot bitcoin funds, with firms often filing for ETFs only to retract later. The alteration in the SEC’s strategy, manifested in the 2023 approval, may be partly driven by a legal setback suffered by the SEC in August when a court berated the agency’s inconsistency in obstructing bitcoin ETFs while allowing funds based on bitcoin futures.

Renewed Optimism and Anticipation

This approval has rekindled hope in the sector, with over 10 firms now in the pipeline to launch their ETFs. A competitive landscape is anticipated to take shape, characterized by varying expense ratios and marketing strategies. The prospect of bitcoin ETFs has also played a part in a recent uptick in bitcoin’s price, with proponents predicting a surge in demand from investors previously deterred by the risks associated with cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

