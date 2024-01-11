en English
Business

SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Pivotal Moment for Cryptocurrency Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
In a groundbreaking decision, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved rule changes enabling the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. This move signifies a critical juncture for the cryptocurrency market, providing mainstream investors with a regulated avenue to gain exposure to bitcoin.

Landmark Approval

The ruling is anticipated to trigger the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, currently holding around $29 billion in cryptocurrency, into an ETF. It is also likely to prompt the introduction of analogous funds by major financial corporations such as BlackRock’s iShares and Fidelity, with the first of these funds expected to start trading as early as the subsequent Thursday.

The SEC’s Paradigm Shift

This approval by the SEC is viewed as a significant step towards integrating cryptocurrency into traditional finance, offering institutions and financial advisors a familiar and regulated method to invest in bitcoin. The shift in the SEC’s attitude towards ETFs in 2023, potentially influenced by a court decision that chastised the SEC for blocking bitcoin ETFs while allowing funds that track bitcoin futures, has culminated in this pivotal decision. However, the approval is specific to ETFs holding bitcoin, and the SEC has emphasized that it does not extend to other crypto assets or securities.

Potential Market Impact

The advent of bitcoin ETFs is expected to generate new investor interest, particularly from those previously deterred by the uncertainties associated with crypto exchanges. The SEC’s announcement that several bitcoin ETFs would commence trading on the Cboe BZX exchange has already spurred a rise in bitcoin’s price over recent months. With the SEC’s approval marking a U-turn in its decade-long resistance against bitcoin ETFs, the crypto industry is set to witness a seismic shift in investment patterns and market dynamics.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

