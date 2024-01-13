en English
Business

SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone Tinged with Risk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone Tinged with Risk

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit 11 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Bitcoin, a move that marks a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry. This approval comes after a decade-long battle for the industry to establish such products. However, this development has been met with a significant degree of skepticism and concern.

ETFs Approval: A Cause for Celebration or Concern?

The decision by the SEC to authorize these ETFs is seen as a reluctant one, not indicating a readiness to approve listing standards for other crypto asset securities. Despite this reluctance, the approval has led to optimism in the cryptocurrency environment, with investors pouring in over $4.6 billion in just a day from twelve issuers, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, and Franklin Templeton. The approval has given retail investors an opportunity to add Bitcoin exposure to their existing investment portfolios without the need for crypto wallets or exchanges.

Unreliable, Risky, and Difficult to Understand

Despite the enthusiasm in the crypto industry, investment manager Justin Urquhart Stewart has raised serious concerns about these newly-approved ETFs. Describing them as unreliable, very risky, and difficult to understand, Urquhart Stewart likens Bitcoin investment to glorified gambling. While acknowledging that some investors have reaped substantial profits, he underscores that many others have suffered significant financial losses.

Urquhart Stewart warns that most people do not comprehend the operational mechanisms or the risks involved with these ETFs. He fears that these products could mislead average investors, used to traditional tracker funds and ETFs, into ventures they do not fully grasp, thereby exposing them to substantial danger.

Call for Clear and Comprehensible Cryptocurrency Regulation

Urquhart Stewart has also called for regular, clear, and comprehensible cryptocurrency regulation. However, he expresses skepticism about the effectiveness of such potential regulations, drawing parallels with past banking regulations. He advises non-professional investors to be very cautious with their funds and implies that the cryptocurrency market is not yet mature enough for mainstream investors, suggesting it is more suited to professional traders.

As we navigate the new frontier of cryptocurrency, the recent approval of Bitcoin-based ETFs draws attention to the need for investor education and stringent regulatory measures. The narrative underpinning this development is twofold: it celebrates the progress of the crypto industry while cautioning the potential risks and complexities that come with it.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

