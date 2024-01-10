en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Revolutionizing Crypto Investment Landscape

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Revolutionizing Crypto Investment Landscape

In a significant shift in its stance, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The decision, which includes the approval of an ETF from notable investment management firm VanEck, opens new avenues for cryptocurrency investment and is a milestone in the digital asset ecosystem in the United States.

SEC’s Changing Stance on Bitcoin ETFs

Previously, the SEC had expressed reluctance in approving bitcoin ETFs, citing concerns over market manipulation and investor protection. However, this recent approval signifies a change in the regulatory body’s outlook. The approved ETFs, limited to those holding bitcoin, a non-security commodity, are subject to requirements for full, fair, and truthful disclosure for investors and monitoring by regulated national securities exchanges to prevent fraud and manipulation.

Impact on the Cryptocurrency Investment Landscape

The availability of spot bitcoin ETFs allows investors to gain exposure to actual bitcoin rather than derivatives. This could potentially attract a broader range of institutional and retail investors, offering them exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency without the need to directly hold it. The decision has already attracted major players from both traditional finance and cryptocurrency sectors, with firms vying for investors through reduced fees and engaging marketing campaigns.

The Future of Bitcoin Investments

This regulatory approval is expected to have considerable implications for the future of cryptocurrency investments. It provides more legitimacy to cryptocurrency investments, potentially leading to increased adoption and integration of bitcoin into traditional investment portfolios. The anticipation of the ETFs has also spurred a rise in the price of bitcoin, and with institutions now able to invest in bitcoin through familiar and regulated channels, we may see a further boost in the digital currency’s value. This decision could also pave the way for more sensible regulations aimed at normalizing cryptocurrency as a way to invest and conduct business.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investments
In a historic development for the cryptocurrency market, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light to 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Among those receiving approval are ETFs from industry heavyweights Grayscale, Bitwise, and Hashdex. This regulatory shift marks a significant milestone for the bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency market, opening
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investments
Wall Street on Tenterhooks: December CPI Report and Q4 Earnings Up Next
4 mins ago
Wall Street on Tenterhooks: December CPI Report and Q4 Earnings Up Next
SpiceJet Shareholders Greenlight Fundraising Plan, Carlyle Aviation Partners May Invest Further
4 mins ago
SpiceJet Shareholders Greenlight Fundraising Plan, Carlyle Aviation Partners May Invest Further
Amazon Studios and MGM Layoffs: Impact on the Film Industry
1 min ago
Amazon Studios and MGM Layoffs: Impact on the Film Industry
Amazon Studios Layoffs Impact Senior Executive, Raise Questions on High-Profile Projects
2 mins ago
Amazon Studios Layoffs Impact Senior Executive, Raise Questions on High-Profile Projects
KB Home Outperforms Expectations Despite Stock Dip
3 mins ago
KB Home Outperforms Expectations Despite Stock Dip
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
39 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
2 mins
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
2 mins
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
3 mins
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
4 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
6 mins
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
8 mins
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
10 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app