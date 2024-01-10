en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investments

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investments

In a historic development for the cryptocurrency market, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light to 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Among those receiving approval are ETFs from industry heavyweights Grayscale, Bitwise, and Hashdex. This regulatory shift marks a significant milestone for the bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency market, opening up opportunities for both institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to bitcoin without the need for direct ownership of the digital asset.

Transformative Impact

This development comes amid a challenging backdrop for the cryptocurrency industry, which has been plagued by various scandals. However, the approval of these spot bitcoin ETFs promises to be a game-changer, offering a fresh investment avenue and potentially enhancing the legitimacy and stability of the cryptocurrency market.

Historic Milestone

The SEC’s decision to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs for 11 issuers, including titans like BlackRock and Grayscale, is a historic moment for the digital asset ecosystem in the United States. This breakthrough follows a drawn-out process that began in 2013. While this approval does not equate to an endorsement of Bitcoin, it is a significant step forward for the industry.

Increased Access

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval to enable the creation of bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. provides regular investors with access to the cryptocurrency. This move could be a landmark event in cryptocurrency’s adoption by mainstream finance as the ETF structure provides institutions and financial advisors with a regulated way to buy exposure to bitcoin. The approval may also boost the price of bitcoin, as evidenced in recent months due to the anticipation of the ETF.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
48 seconds ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Revolutionizing Crypto Investment Landscape
In a significant shift in its stance, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The decision, which includes the approval of an ETF from notable investment management firm VanEck, opens new avenues for cryptocurrency investment and is a milestone in the digital asset ecosystem in the United
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Revolutionizing Crypto Investment Landscape
Wall Street on Tenterhooks: December CPI Report and Q4 Earnings Up Next
4 mins ago
Wall Street on Tenterhooks: December CPI Report and Q4 Earnings Up Next
SpiceJet Shareholders Greenlight Fundraising Plan, Carlyle Aviation Partners May Invest Further
4 mins ago
SpiceJet Shareholders Greenlight Fundraising Plan, Carlyle Aviation Partners May Invest Further
Amazon Studios and MGM Layoffs: Impact on the Film Industry
2 mins ago
Amazon Studios and MGM Layoffs: Impact on the Film Industry
Amazon Studios Layoffs Impact Senior Executive, Raise Questions on High-Profile Projects
2 mins ago
Amazon Studios Layoffs Impact Senior Executive, Raise Questions on High-Profile Projects
KB Home Outperforms Expectations Despite Stock Dip
3 mins ago
KB Home Outperforms Expectations Despite Stock Dip
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
51 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
2 mins
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
2 mins
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
3 mins
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
4 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
6 mins
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
8 mins
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
10 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app